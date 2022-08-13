WATERFORD — Having worked with bees for at least 15 years collectively, beekeepers Zeke Jackson, Dan Henshel and Shaun Keating have been honing their craft for a while. But they still get stung all the time.

“The best care for a bee sting is a beer and a Benadryl,” Keating joked. “I got stung on the cheek like three months ago and the whole right side of my face swelled up … my side of my mouth kind of went numb. But it was great because afterwards, it was like Botox. It was fantastic.”

The three are the proprietors of Waterford Bee Company, a business selling honey and wax products.

All three beekeepers live in or near the Village of Waterford. When the business started, all of its honeybees were located in the Village of Waterford. Now, there are bees there, plus the Town of Waterford, Village of Rochester, at Apple Holler in Yorkville and Wingspread in Wind Point.

The best part about the business? “It’s sweet,” Jackson said, enthusiastically. “We keep all the honey we want.”

Beginning the business

Jackson is Waterford village administrator and was hiking around county-owned park W. R. Wadewitz Nature Camp in Waterford in spring 2020 and didn’t see pollinators — i.e. insects, birds and small mammals that pollinate plants and thus are responsible for the growth of plants that create around one-third of all human food.

“This is something that I can do something about,” Jackson recalled thinking. “This seemed to be a good, productive thing to do.”

He began beekeeping in Waterford soon after, when many people pursued new hobbies or activities to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson turned his activity into something commercial in October 2021 and then met Henshel and Keating later that year. His solo business became a trio.

Keating works full-time as the director of enrollment for the College of Engineering at Marquette University. Henshel works full-time as a service steamfitter.

The three solidified their business plans and things began to really start buzzing in January 2022.

The three meet about once a week to work on strategy, inventory and plan upcoming events. Jackson focuses on research and development, Henshel focuses on manufacturing and Keating focuses on e-commerce.

The first products were lip balm, hand salve and, of course, honey. Now, the business sells all of that, plus salsas, BBQ sauces, pickles, dressings and vinaigrettes, foot butter, beard balm, cologne, perfume, fruit conserves, relish, candles, soap and more. The best seller is honey BBQ sauce.

Jessie Vyvyan, owner of Riverside Studio in Rochester, carries lip balms, hand and foot salves, wax melts and beard balm from Waterford Bee Company. Vyvyan said it made sense for her business to carry the products and the relationship “worked out really well.”

Vyvyan said she uses many Waterford Bee Company products at home such as lavender wax melts and Door County Cherry lip balm, but her customers love the hand salves. One patron bought hand salves for all of her coworkers after they reportedly commented how good she smelled at work.

“People will have come into the space specifically because it’s a retail host for their products,” Vyvyan said. “I’m a big fan of anything locally made and I love supporting small businesses.”

Staying local

The main founding principles behind Waterford Bee Company are keeping the honeybee population alive, keeping products local and helping the community to be self-sufficient.

In 2020, U.S. imports of honey accounted for 70% of total honey available for use, up from 54% in 2010, according to data from the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since 2010, leading suppliers of imported honey by market share have varied, but the top five were Vietnam, Argentina, India, Brazil and Ukraine in 2020.

“When people eat local only, they’re getting all of the local food sources,” Jackson said. “There is just not enough local honey produced. There’s not enough bees in this country to handle everything that really needs to be handled. So how do we roll up our sleeves and do something about a problem that we’re aware of?”

Keating mentioned the supply chain issues the country has been facing in recent years.

“I think building a certain level of community self-sufficiency, whether we’re talking about the county, or the region, or the state, is really important,” he said. “Where can you shop? What can you buy that’s local? How do you support other farmers? How do you support other craftsmen and tradespeople? How do you keep things close to home?”

None of them have an official beekeeping accreditation; they learned their art through family members, connecting with other beekeepers, joining bee clubs, reading beekeeping literature or watching YouTube videos.

They mainly meet at Keating’s home in Yorkville, less than two miles north of Yorkville School, to run their business. Otherwise they’re on the phone, calling or text messaging, to keep in touch. It’s a part-time venture for the three of them.

“It’s kind of fun having two guys that … we are able to bond,” Keating said. “We can bounce ideas off of each other and talk about what might work, what might not work. And I would say like 98% of the time, we pretty much agree on what we want to do and everything.”

Waterford Bee Company additionally offers services such as beekeeping classes, pollination services and honeybee removal. The three hosted a class at the Burlington Public Library, have done field days and information sessions with new beekeepers, including a pollinator event in Door County. The three anticipate working with Bose Elementary School in Kenosha on a pollinator garden this fall.

Henshel said his favorite part is educating others and giving back.

“The whole process has been a lot of fun,” Henshel said. “For me, learning from these two and the internet on businesses and business practices and things like that, it’s leaps and bounds.”