Because she cares: Local psychologist honored with Health Care Hero Award

KENOSHA — A local mental health care professional was honored Wednesday morning at her office and surrounded by colleagues.

Katherine Flynn, an Advocate Aurora Health psychologist who lives in Racine County, was presented by with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2022 Health Care Hero Award by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.

“We don’t always appreciate, I think as a society, the work that goes on day-in-and-day-out (with mental health care),” said Steil, a Republican from Janesville. “The services that you provide and the help that you provide people in this community really is so important to recognize, the work that you do. You’re putting in the long hours not because you have to, but because you actually care about your patients and you care about your work. I wanted to take time out to recognize the work that you’re doing.”

Flynn said she believes “none of us really choose this profession for the recognition ... We do it because we care, and we want to make things better for our patients...

“I would like to recognize all mental health workers because this has been very challenging, these last couple years especially, for all of us,” she said. “I want to recognize the staff that I work with. ... It’s an amazing group of people.”

There has long been a shortage of mental health professionals, but increased attention is expected to close that gap in the coming decade.

“From 2015 to 2030,” according to the American Psychological Association, “the national baseline demand for psychologists is projected to grow by 6%. Yet baseline supply of psychologists is projected to grow by 13%. The projected rates of growth differ because the population groups growing at faster rates historically used fewer psychological services.”

Still, shortages remain — “psychologist supply is insufficient to meet unmet need or demand in the racial/ethnic equivalence scenario,” according to the APA — highlighting the community benefit of having people like Flynn.

Heroes

Recipients of this award are nominated by local Wisconsinites and selected by Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Advisory Board. The advisory board is comprised of health care professionals across this region of the state.

Nominees must display exemplary service and performance in their profession, uphold the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for their patients, go above and beyond their daily responsibilities and display selflessness in caring for others.

Flynn’s nomination papers noted her extensive work during her career helping veterans, cancer patients and those in prison with critical mental health services. Flynn, who was nominated by her daughter, often works through the weekend to help ensure she is not rushing her patients and provides them the time and attention they need.