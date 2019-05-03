RACINE — Horlick High School is putting on a "tale as old as time" with "Beauty and the Beast," the Disney classic that tells the story of an enchanted prince in the shape of a hideous beast and the intelligent woman who enters his life and must learn to love him if the curse is ever to be broken.
Presented by Horlick Theater Arts at the Joseph L. Mooney Theater at Horlick High School, "Beauty and the Beast" debuted Friday. Join the Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere and friends as they embark on a grand journey filled with adventure, cheer and learning to love. With the classic songs, “Be Our Guest,” “Something There” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this will be a musical experience the whole family can share and enjoy.
Based on the Academy-Award winning animated feature, the stage version of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" has enthralled Broadway audiences for more than 14 years. The play is by Linda Woolverton, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and is produced in agreement with Musical Theatre International.
The plot
"Beauty and the Beast" is widely considered to be one of Disney's best musicals. It tells the story of Belle, an intelligent young woman scorned by her townspeople for being a bookworm, weary of fighting off the advances of the arrogant Gaston and dreaming of escape.
When her father gets lost in the woods and captured by the forbidding Beast, a once-handsome prince turned into a monster by an enchantress, Belle goes off to rescue him. Taken with her, the Beast agrees to release Belle’s father if she agrees to stay with him forever. Initially repulsed, Belle soon finds much to appreciate in the Beast’s hidden, tender nature.
The Beast’s servants — a clock, a teapot, and a candlestick — see Belle as their salvation: If the Beast and a woman fall in love before the last petal of the rose falls, they all will be free from the curse.
The songs are first-class, the tale is told with sincerity but not sentimentality, and the characters of Belle and the Beast are complex individuals who defy stereotyping and change over the course of the story and lead us to a fairytale ending.
Performance schedule
"Beauty and the Beast" opened Friday and runs through Sunday, with more performances planned for May 9-11. Tickets range from $5 to $10 with student, senior and group discounts. Performances are at 7 p.m. except for Sunday, which is a 2 p.m. matinee.
Tickets can be purchased in advance, online only at seatyourself.biz/horlick. You are also able to purchase tickets for future shows at the ticket window the night of the performance. In-person ticket sales open one hour prior to curtain each show.
