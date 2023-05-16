STURTEVANT — Summer is just around the corner, and Marcus Theatres has the ticket to get out of the sun.

Summer Kids Dream, a film series geared toward families, is returning to the Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave.

For $15, movie buffs can purchase a passport allowing them to watch eight films, with a new one playing weekly on Tuesdays through Saturdays from June 13 through Aug. 5.

Passports, which can be used at any Marcus Theatre location running the promotion and are eligible for any of the showtimes, can be purchased at marcustheatres.com/kidsdream

Alternatively, tickets for the Summer Kids Dream series movie can be purchased individually for $3.

A $3 popcorn and soda special is available during the promotion.

The Summer Kids Dream schedule includes:

• June 13-17: “Shrek 2” — Rated PG — Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage. When they arrive, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be.

• June 20-24: “The Bad Guys” — Rated PG — To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to seek rehabilitation, only for its leader to realize that he genuinely wants to change his ways.

• June 27-July 1: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” – Rated PG – Family moves to New York City, where its struggling son befriends a singing crocodile and tries to protect him from the rest of the world.

• July 4-8: “The Amazing Maurice” — Rated PG — A streetwise cat and his gang of rats come up with the perfect money-making scheme.

• July 11-15: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” — Rated PG — The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

• July 18-22: “Mummies” — Rated PG — Follow three ancient Egyptian mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the royal family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

• July 25-29: “DC League of Super-Pets” — Rated PG — Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

• August 1-5: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — Rated PG — When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore those lives by finding the mythical Last Wish.

In Photos: Racine's former movie theaters Looking back at Racine's former theaters They were elegant, much more so than the high-tech multi-plex movie theaters we have now. Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces. Uptown Theater marquee Uptown Theater interior, file photo Uptown Theater interior Monument Square Sept. 13, 1950 Venetian exterior Venetian interior Venetian torn down Park (Capitol) Theatre Park Theatre Bijou Theater Divino Gelato Crown Theatre opening Crown Theatre, circa 1935 Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Granada Theatre Douglas Theatre, Jan. 30, 1926 Former Douglas Theatre Former Rapids Plaza Cinema I and II Rapids Plaza Cinema, Sept. 25, 1992 Rapids Plaza Cinema investigation Former Marc Cinema I and II RKO Mainstreet Theatre RKO Mainstreet Theatre interior Rialto Rialto teardown Rex Theatre, July 17 1937 Rex Theatre teardown Westgate Cinema Westgate demolition Marcus Value Cinemas