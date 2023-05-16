• June 13-17: “Shrek 2” — Rated PG — Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage. When they arrive, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be.
• June 20-24: “The Bad Guys” — Rated PG — To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to seek rehabilitation, only for its leader to realize that he genuinely wants to change his ways.
• June 27-July 1: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” – Rated PG – Family moves to New York City, where its struggling son befriends a singing crocodile and tries to protect him from the rest of the world.
• July 4-8: “The Amazing Maurice” — Rated PG — A streetwise cat and his gang of rats come up with the perfect money-making scheme.
• July 11-15: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” — Rated PG — The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
• July 18-22: “Mummies” — Rated PG — Follow three ancient Egyptian mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the royal family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.
• July 25-29: “DC League of Super-Pets” — Rated PG — Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
• August 1-5: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — Rated PG — When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore those lives by finding the mythical Last Wish.
