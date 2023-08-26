RACINE — Beach season is going out like a lion, as both of Racine's major lakefront attractions are shuttered by unsafe bacteria or rough weather conditions.

The City of Racine announced Saturday that both North Beach and Zoo Beach were closed to the public.

North Beach was found to have elevated levels of bacteria in the water, while strong winds at Zoo Beach were creating unsafe water currents. Bacteria levels were up at Zoo Beach, too, although not high enough to force a shutdown for that reason alone.

The closures were announced as the end of the summer lifeguard season was approaching Sunday at both Lake Michigan beaches.

Some beach goers tried to squeeze one last day in the sun, despite the hazardous conditions.

Sid and Patricia Shetty of Schaumburg, Illinois, brought their two children to North Beach, and the family tried to enjoy themselves without going into the contaminated water.

Patricia Shetty said they were disappointed by the closure, but the children seemed to be having fun just playing in the sand.

"That's good enough," Shetty said. "You've got to make lemonade out of lemons."

City officials did not say whether the beach closures might be lifted for Sunday.

With bacteria limits of 1,000 parts per sample for public beaches, officials said North Beach recorded levels of 1,352 and Zoo Beach had 879 parts per measure Saturday for E. coli bacteria.

Racine collects water samples daily from the beaches to test for bacteria levels.

Both beaches also were experiencing high winds and dangerous water currents, enough to warrant closing Zoo Beach for that reason.

Lifeguards patrolling North Beach found that the rugged conditions and bacteria contamination were not keeping everyone out of the water.

Lifeguard Phil Kiley said some beach goers insisted on taking a dip in the lake — in many cases outside the limited area of North Beach that is assigned to lifeguards, which is about one-fourth of the mile-long beach.

Kiley said his crew could only warn people about the bacteria contamination and other hazards.

"We let them know about it," he said. "If they're going to go in, it's at that point really their choice."

