North Beach in Racine was the place to be Sunday for volleyball fans. About 60 boys and girls competed in the Junior Volleyball Association’s annual Midwest Beach Championship. Competitors ranged in age from 12 to 18 and came from throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The two-person teams competed for first-, second- and third-place prizes. The Wauwatosa-based association has been holding its yearly beach tournament in Racine for about five years.