Battery-operated LED candle reportedly starts Blaine Avenue fire

RACINE — A fire that is believed to be started by a battery-operated LED candle occurred in the 2800 block of Blaine Avenue Saturday morning.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters associated with this incident, according to a news release from the Fire Department.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just after 10 a.m. for a detached garage fire at 2829 Blaine Ave.

The fire was called in by a neighbor after her dog alerted her of the fire. The following units responded: Engines 5 and 6, Quint 4, Truck 1, Med 4, Battalion 1, and Utility 6. Engine 5 arrived first on scene and attacked the fire from the exterior to protect another garage located 5 feet to the north.

The fire was extinguished quickly, officials said. Engine 6 was needed for water for Engine 5. Quint 4 assisted with ventilation and checking for extension of the fire. Truck 1 staged as the Rapid Intervention Crew and Med 4 provided emergency medical care stand-by. Battalion 1 performed incident command duties. Utility 6 performed an origin and cause investigation of the fire scene.

This fire originated inside the garage and the ignition source was a battery-operated LED candle, according to the release.