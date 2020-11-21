Battery-operated LED candle reportedly starts Blaine Avenue fire

RACINE — A fire that is believed to be started by a battery-operated LED candle occurred in the 2800 block of Blaine Avenue Saturday morning.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters associated with this incident, according to a news release from the Fire Department.
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just after 10 a.m. for a detached garage fire at 2829 Blaine Ave.
The fire was called in by a neighbor after her dog alerted her of the fire. The following units responded: Engines 5 and 6, Quint 4, Truck 1, Med 4, Battalion 1, and Utility 6. Engine 5 arrived first on scene and attacked the fire from the exterior to protect another garage located 5 feet to the north.
The fire was extinguished quickly, officials said. Engine 6 was needed for water for Engine 5. Quint 4 assisted with ventilation and checking for extension of the fire. Truck 1 staged as the Rapid Intervention Crew and Med 4 provided emergency medical care stand-by. Battalion 1 performed incident command duties. Utility 6 performed an origin and cause investigation of the fire scene.
This fire originated inside the garage and the ignition source was a battery-operated LED candle, according to the release.
"Please remember to turn off all lighting and battery-operated candles when they are not in use," the fire department said in the release. "In addition, The Racine Fire Department would like to say thank you to the neighbor who notified us of the fire."
The damage estimate for the fire is $10,000 for the garage and personal property, officials said. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and security.
