RACINE — Batten International Airport won’t be quite the same after March 1, the day David Mann, general manager for the past 28 years, is to retire from his post.
Besides his time at Batten, Mann, 74, has headed up Virginia Tech University’s Aviation Department, been a commercial pilot and flown in the Vietnam War.
As GM at Batten, Mann has dealt with deer, Canada geese, the Great Recession’s effects, fence climbers, fence-crashing drivers and more. He has nearly three decades’ worth of stories — such as the one about his hiring.
When Mann was interviewed for the job in late 1990, the airport was named Horlick Racine Airport. “I had a couple of interviews, looked the place over, wanted it; they hired me and they sent me a letter,” he said.
“They said, ‘Congratulations, we’ve hired you as the general manager at Batten Airport.’ John H. Batten Field at that time.
“I go, ‘Where the hell is that?’ ” Mann said.
“And, I got all the FAA publications out. … The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is call Chuck, the HR guy down at Twin Disc and say, ‘Where the hell am I working?’ I knew I’d interviewed for Horlick Racine Airport; they changed the name and then hired me!”
Discovering flight
Mann still retains the Southern drawl he grew up with in Pineview, Ga., where his high school graduating class was eight students. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a business administration degree, “somebody told me Eastern Airlines was hiring,” he said, and he got a job working in operations there.
“My manager came up to me one day, and he said, ‘How do you like flying?’ ” Mann recalled. “And I said, ‘I hate to tell you this, but I’ve never been off the ground in an airplane.’
“He took me in his office, and he wrote me a ticket, round trip to Miami. My first trip was Atlanta to Miami and back first class on Eastern Airlines,” Mann continued. “And, by the time I got back I said, ‘If it’s this much fun flying, it ought to be a ball driving that damn thing!’
“And 11 months to the day later, I was a commercial pilot.”
Mann continued, “And then, Uncle Sam said, ‘We need you, son,’ ” and he went to Vietnam. There, he flew 786 hours of combat time, doing electronic reconnaissance missions in a Grumman OV-1 Mohawk for the U.S. Army. He was in the service for five years, the rest of it at the former Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, N.Y.
In his lifetime, Mann said, he has 17,860 hours of flying time on 128 different types of aircraft.
Mann rejoined Eastern, but the airline was struggling and eventually faded into oblivion. He wound up at Virginia Tech but was looking for something different when he heard about the job in Racine. “I wanted something where I could put my teeth into it and build it up,” he said. “I came up and talked with them, and I loved it, and they hired me.”
Hazards
When Mann came to Batten on Jan. 1, 1991, the airport was open 24 hours a day and had a total staff of 20 to 22 people. The hours have since been cut back, and there are about 10 people employed. Mann currently oversees an airport with about 65,000 flights in and out each year. It has 105 aircraft based there, including aircraft of about 10 companies.
Under Mann’s leadership, Batten has paid off the debt on the terminal, built up its maintenance vehicle fleet and added a U.S. Customs port of entry.
One of the airport’s ongoing challenges is the deer that continually jump the 8-foot, barbed-wire fences to pose a danger to aviation. In fact, Mann said, the late Sam Johnson, a pilot, once struck a deer with his wing during a landing — with Johnson’s entire family on board.
When deer became a problem, “we had bow hunters, and the bow hunters were not producing,” Mann said. “So, we hired the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And they came out and they put their game cameras out and find out where the deer are and how many we’ve got. And they come out at night with Starlight scopes and silencers. So, you don’t know they’re here. We’ve gotten as high as 14, 15 in one night.”
“We give them to the pilots or the homeless shelter.”
The geese are only a problem in winter when they gather in Quarry Lake, Mann said, and Batten has a hovercraft there to chase them away. When the lake freezes over, the problem is solved.
Human problems for Mann and Batten have been the drivers who crash into or through the fence along North Green Bay Road or Eaton Lane.
“You honestly won’t believe how many people we get climbing the fence,” despite the barbed wire, “and running around out there,” Mann said. Last year two such people were arrested on the airport grounds.
After retirement as Batten’s GM, Mann won’t be completely disconnected from Racine’s airport. One of his specialties is grant writing — he’s obtained roughly $26 million for Batten in his 28 years — and he’s been hired back as a part-time consultant. The next project is to beef up the airport’s runways so they can handle larger aircraft.
In retirement, Mann plans to do a lot more traveling — and a lot more flying.
