RACINE — Larry Canady lost two cousins to gun violence. He doesn’t want to lose any more.

Harry Canady Jr. was shot on his girlfriend's porch in 2017; he was only 20, the same age Larry is now.

"He was like a brother to me," Larry said. "His mom and my mom, twins. His dad and my dad, twins."

In 2019, one of Larry's other cousins, 32-year-old Marcellus "Nino" Martinez, was shot inside a vehicle on LaSalle Street in 2019.

So Larry, a Park High School basketball record-holder, decided to join the Put the Guns Down Basketball Association, an adult basketball league formed earlier this summer dedicated to stopping gun violence.

The league aims to give community members a chance to enjoy the game, and set an example to youths that there's more to summer in Racine than the gunfire often heard and seen.

The last game of the PTGDBA, where the winning team will earn a cash prize of $2,000, will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Dream Court near the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. For more information on how to get involved, visit PTGDBA's Facebook page (bit.ly/3Bn1Jpp). Lambert thanked the league's supporters, including Soul Revival Church, which has been helping weekly, and Olympia Brown Church, which made a large donation of $1,720 to the championship prize.

Organizers and players say the league has worked.

"For me, this is a good thing for the youth, and letting the youth know that there's more than guns and stuff like that going on," said Larry.

For the last eight or so Sundays, the young ballers — along with all the community members who gather each week to watch the games — have been able to see exactly that on the Dream Court outside the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

A love for basketball

There's nothing like the energy of a great basketball game, especially the one on Sunday. It was the second round of the playoffs, the last game to determine which teams would face off next week for the championship.

Players on the sidelines called out to their teammates during the game: "You're good, bro! Just keep playing hard!" "Get 'em!" "Shoot it!"

Families sat with their little ones at the bleachers. Others stood around the edge of the court, getting close to the action.

"Every week we're connecting the north side and south side as far as families and friends, but also the players," said Isaiah Lambert, the 18-year-old organizer of the league who is also a rapper known as "Lul Icey."

Many of the players in the PTGDBA were played in high school; Canady was a star player at Park. He still holds the school's career scoring record, amassing more than 1,200 points.

"But once you graduate high school, if you don't go to college, it's really over with," Lambert said. "And that's where the separation begins."

But playing the game again, getting back together with old friends, and meeting new friends? It helps young men "stay brothers, relive those childhood moments and be those figures that we grew up with," Lambert said.

By "figures," Lambert means role models in basketball, whether it's their older cousin who plays for the high school team or a kid's favorite professional player — perhaps Caron Butler, the Racine native two-time NBA All-Star who donated the Dream Court two years ago.

Role models

There were certainly young basketball fans in the audience who could be inspired by watching the players. On Sunday, there was one little boy wearing a Milwaukee Bucks T-shirt who never took his attention off the games.

"I have a nephew, he's four years old. He loves basketball. He's usually at my games," said D'Angelo Jackson, a member of the PTGDBA who plays basketball professionally in Europe.

According to a study done by the State University of New York-Brockport, teenagers who look up to professional athletes as positive role models tend to form stronger aspirations, can see more personal growth and are more encouraged to play sports themselves.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry also found that youth who don't have those same positive experiences are more likely participate in gang violence and gun violence as teens. Part of the reasoning for that, according to research, is that they lack positive role models, have too much free time and/or may feel like they can't accomplish anything of substance.

Indirectly, as Lambert intends, teens and kids are able to bond over watching the game and looking up to the players of the PTGDBA, hopefully lowering the chance of gun violence in the future.

Jackson was the 2014 All-Racine County high school boys basketball player of the year while at Case High School. At 25 years old, Jackson currently plays for the Bosnia-based KK Radnički professional team. He lives in Texas, but flew to Racine for a few weeks to participate in the league.

As one of the older players on the court — and as someone who made a basketball career beyond high school — Jackson said he knew his role would be one of a mentor for the younger players on the league.

"Me being a professional, these kids contact me every day (and I) tell them something about playing basketball overseas," Jackson said. "I pretty much tell them what gets you there, what don't get you there. … You just gotta do the right thing and you'll get there."

"Everybody should experience that brotherhood and not lose their life to jail, where they don't have an opportunity," Larry said.

Playing in honor

It's also not just the ones in the stands who have been impacted by the PTGDBA — it's the players, too.

Larry's team is named "Long Live Harry" after his cousin. For Larry, playing every Sunday means keeping his cousins' names alive.

"(The players) all knew who we were representing and doing it for," Larry said. "Unfortunately, they were not here physically, but I knew they were spiritually. I know they were happy throughout the weeks of this league representing them the right way, and I'm more than honored to be a part of that memory."

The championship game of the inaugural season is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Dream Court. Lambert said he's planning on bringing the basketball league back for next year. He also plans to start a flag football league for the same cause.

"I want to thank God. I feel like we accomplished something," Lambert said. "It gives people something every Sunday to look forward to."

