Basement flooding draws sharp criticism, calls for action in Mount Pleasant

While Joosse was minimally impacted by Sunday’s storm, likely thanks in part to proactive mechanical investments he made several years ago to mitigate potential future flooding, he noted many of his neighbors “got hit quite a bit more.”

Another frustrated resident is Richard Tremmel, who lives at the corner of Chicory Road and Pennington Lane with his wife, Mary Kanyuh.

Tremmel told The Journal Times that his wife, who has owned the home since 1997, had “never had a problem” with basement flooding before last Sunday, even during a worse 2008 storm.

“The water started coming up through the drain in the basement, just pouring in,” Tremmel said, noting they tried using a small pump to remove the water but failed to keep up with the incoming backup.

“It (the pump) didn’t do any good and it (the flooding) spread pretty much throughout the whole basement, covering the floor. We only had an inch, but it was enough to destroy carpeting and disrupt everything,” he said.