Basement flooding draws sharp criticism, calls for action in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Garden Drive resident Timothy Joosse, like dozens of his neighbors on the village’s south side, is not happy these days, cleaning out his basement yet again after another sanitary sewer backup following an epic 5-inch rainfall over a 21-hour period last Sunday.
“This past weekend our basements were once again flooded with sanitary sewer backup,” Joosse told The Journal Times. “For us long-term residents, this is our fourth or fifth such incident dating back ten or more years. In that time, there has been no effort by the Mount Pleasant Sewer Commission to take responsibility or offer residents any recourse.”
Joose said there has been a project in place since January 2018 to “study” the problem, which has identified numerous points where storm water is entering the sanitary sewer system.
“We don’t know if the leaks are being repaired or just studied,” Joose said. “Our elected officials have never publicly commented on this problem, nor has there been any communication to homeowners in the area
But Joosse and his neighbors are not going without a fight.
“Currently, we are collecting information and contemplating a legal action by affected residents to force the issue with village government,” he said.
Cleaning crews respond
While Joosse was minimally impacted by Sunday’s storm, likely thanks in part to proactive mechanical investments he made several years ago to mitigate potential future flooding, he noted many of his neighbors “got hit quite a bit more.”
Another frustrated resident is Richard Tremmel, who lives at the corner of Chicory Road and Pennington Lane with his wife, Mary Kanyuh.
Tremmel told The Journal Times that his wife, who has owned the home since 1997, had “never had a problem” with basement flooding before last Sunday, even during a worse 2008 storm.
“The water started coming up through the drain in the basement, just pouring in,” Tremmel said, noting they tried using a small pump to remove the water but failed to keep up with the incoming backup.
“It (the pump) didn’t do any good and it (the flooding) spread pretty much throughout the whole basement, covering the floor. We only had an inch, but it was enough to destroy carpeting and disrupt everything,” he said.
Tremmel reported that about 30 people in the area had water back up in their basements last Sunday, noting a common sight in the neighborhood in the days since have been roll-off dumpsters in driveways and trucks for disaster cleanup services. Local services have been so overwhelmed, Tremmel noted, that some firms are pulling crews from as far away as Beloit and Rockford, Ill.
Calling SERVPRO right away Sunday evening after the flooding, Tremmel said he was luckier than some, landing next-day service by a crew from Lake Geneva. But with a $1,945 insurance deductible and a maximum coverage of $10,000, he said their budget will likely take a heavy hit for the necessary clean-up and the property losses incurred.
Having called the village himself, Tremmel would like to see other residents give voice to their complaints as well.
“Contact the Village of Mount Pleasant and ask them what the hell happened,” he said. “We’ve never, never experienced anything like this. They’re gonna try to blame it on the storm, the rainwater running off and all that crap … It just irritates the hell out of me to go through this.”
Village aware of problem areas
Anthony Beyer, Mount Pleasant’s public works director and village engineer, said last Sunday’s torrential rains and their related woes were a shared problem across the area.
“We had a pretty record rainfall, and not only Mount Pleasant but all the surrounding communities had some sewer capacity issues,” Beyer said. “We all have issues when an extreme event like this happens.”
Beyer said the village had received “dozens” of reports of backups following Sunday’s storm, noting historically problem spots in Mount Pleasant include areas around Chicory Road, the Lake Park neighborhood, and some areas off Cozy Acre Road north of Durand Avenue.
“We’re aware of our problem areas and we’ve been looking at them for some time and actually have action plans to move forward and try to remedy these situations, but in a lot of cases these storms are so severe that it’s very hard to plan and even build to protect from them,” Beyer said. “A lot of this will all be discussed at our next Sewer Commission meeting in June. We’ll discuss in detail at that point what staff has planned moving forward.”
The commission is next scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. June 10 at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
“A storm of epic proportions”
In many respects, last Sunday’s rains were the proverbial perfect storm for flooding.
Even before the storm, Keith Haas, general manager of the Racine Water and Wastewater Utilities, said the area was already well-saturated.
“Last year was the wettest year for rainfall in at least 40 years, with 48 inches,” he said. “This year we are 4 inches ahead of where we were last year at this time.”
Enter last Sunday’s storm, which brought 5 inches to the area in a 21-hour period.
Haas said many of metered flows coming into Racine from outlying communities “registered the highest flows in likely 20 years.”
“It was a lot of rain — a storm of epic proportions that impacted the sanitary sewer collection system,” he said. “This storm camped out over southeast Wisconsin and would not move. We just got a lot of flow in a short amount of time and the system isn’t designed to handle that frequency of event.”
Haas said the scale of Sunday’s storm overwhelmed the system’s capacity.
“The wastewater plant is designed to treat 36 MGD (millions of gallons per day) of flow on an average day,” Haas noted. “The flow on Sunday and Monday was 200,000 MDG.”
Under Wisconsin DNR permitting, the utility is allowed to directly discharge dilute overflow rain wastewater into Lake Michigan and the Root River at 10 sites to relieve pressures on the system. Discharge overflows from Sunday’s storm totaled 4,003,213 gallons.
Haas said collaborative work has been underway by the city, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia on a facilities plan, as the villages have requested “more capacity.”
“We have an engineering study going on right now of the treatment plant improvements as well as collection system improvements,” Haas said. “We’ve been working with the Village of Mount Pleasant, especially on the Chicory Road interceptor. That’s one of the problems areas that’s been identified. It’s unfortunate that the storm came and probably damaged some basements along the Chicory Road interceptor.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.