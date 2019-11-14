Baseball: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger wins National League MVP, Brewers' Yelich second

“I pretty much figured that once I got hurt, that was a wrap on that but I guess you never really know until the end. But that was my mindset. As soon as I got hurt, I figured all that MVP stuff went out the window,” Yelich said.

Said Bellinger: “I think he pushed me to be a better player.”

Advanced metrics showed both races to be tight. Bellinger and Yelich tied for the NL lead with 7.8 wins above replacement (WAR) as measured by Fangraphs. In Baseball-Reference’s WAR, while Bellinger bested Yelich 9.0 to 7.1, mostly due to stronger defensive ratings.

Bellinger won the Gold Glove Award in right field but also played center and first base. He’s the first Dodgers position player to win MVP since Kirk Gibson in 1988.

“This award man, it just makes me so much hungrier to keep performing,” Bellinger said. “The feeing that you have, why would you ever not want to receive this? So I have to keep working hard at what I do and hopefully keep getting better.”

In the American League, it had never been so difficult for Mike Trout to arrive at the ballpark, get his mind and body ready, and perform at the level baseball fans have come to expect.

And still, nobody did it better in the American League.