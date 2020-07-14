You are the owner of this article.
BASD plans for in-person classes, to offer online option through charter partner
BASD plans for in-person classes, to offer online option through charter partner

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District plans to return to in-person lessons in August, but has expanded its partnership with an online charter school to serve families who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back to school.

BASD is part of a consortium of Wisconsin school districts that offer online learning through JEDI Virtual School, and has expanded its partnership the non-profit to offer online learning for students in 4K through high school.

“As we plan to return on Aug. 17 with in-person learning, we understand that some families may feel reluctant to send their students to school,” said Connie Zinnen, BASD’s assistant superintendent of instructional services in a press release. “We are working diligently to provide a safe setting for our students but understand that online learning may be preferable for some families.”

BASD plans to maintain a connection with its JEDI students, however JEDI establishes its own school calendar and learning plans. JEDI’s calendar for the upcoming school year is set for Sept. 1 through June 4. There is no cost for BASD residents to enroll in JEDI.

Zinnen helped to establish the partnership between BASD and JEDI in 2017.

“JEDI has successfully worked in the past with students who needed a virtual learning option,” she said.

Representatives from BASD and JEDI plan to host a virtual informational Zoom meeting at 5 p.m. July 23 to answer questions about the program. Families interested in attending the informational meeting may register online at bit.ly/38MyvCU to receive the meeting log-in details.

JEDI is based in Whitewater and provides online services for several Wisconsin school districts. Marshall Public Schools in Dane County is its chartering district.

In-person BASD classes for grades one through nine are set to begin Aug. 17 with grades 10 through 12 starting Aug. 18. There will be a staggered start for 4K and 5K.

Both traditional students and those wishing to attend online school through JEDI can register online July 20 through Aug. 7 or in person from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30 at the Karcher Middle School Library, 225 Robert St.

Connie Zinnen

Zinnen

Concerned about COVID-19?

