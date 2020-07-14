BASD plans for in-person classes, to offer online option through charter partner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District plans to return to in-person lessons in August, but has expanded its partnership with an online charter school to serve families who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back to school.

BASD is part of a consortium of Wisconsin school districts that offer online learning through JEDI Virtual School, and has expanded its partnership the non-profit to offer online learning for students in 4K through high school.

“As we plan to return on Aug. 17 with in-person learning, we understand that some families may feel reluctant to send their students to school,” said Connie Zinnen, BASD’s assistant superintendent of instructional services in a press release. “We are working diligently to provide a safe setting for our students but understand that online learning may be preferable for some families.”

BASD plans to maintain a connection with its JEDI students, however JEDI establishes its own school calendar and learning plans. JEDI’s calendar for the upcoming school year is set for Sept. 1 through June 4. There is no cost for BASD residents to enroll in JEDI.

Zinnen helped to establish the partnership between BASD and JEDI in 2017.