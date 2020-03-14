Bars fret during low St. Patrick’s turnout in Downtown Racine; Irish partiers make the most of it

Bars, however, kept the beer flowing for the customers who remained.

‘Definitely worried’

Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., kept the mood light, despite being emptier than anticipated on Saturday, three days before the actual holiday celebrating the patron saint of Ireland.

Inside the bar’s claw/crane game, usually filled with just cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer, rolls of much-desired toilet paper were thrown on top — a bit of a joke inspired by how stores nationwide have been running out of bathroom tissue as worried shoppers stock up.

For every drink purchased at Marci’s, one raffle ticket was given out that could later be traded in for a free roll of toilet paper.

“We were definitely worried,” said Austin Krieger, manager at Marci’s on Main, regarding the parade being canceled and how that immediately meant the bar would lose business. “But we figured people will come out and have a good time.”

People such as Gerardo and Julia Aquino proved Krieger right as they drank green beers at Marci’s on Saturday afternoon.