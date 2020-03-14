Bars fret during low St. Patrick’s turnout in Downtown Racine; Irish partiers make the most of it

RACINE — The streets and taverns of Downtown Racine were supposed to be packed on Saturday. A parade was supposed to bring out a thousand people or more to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Runners were supposed to jog down the street, dangling green-and-gold beads and carrying four-leaf clovers. Kids and grown-ups were supposed to wave Irish flags, regardless of the flag-waver’s actual heritage.
The streets were mostly empty instead, scared off by fears of spreading COVID-19, or just because people were no longer willing to come Downtown due to the cancellation of the formal events.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 27 in Wisconsin, up from 19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services. No one in Wisconsin has died from the virus that has killed more than 5,800 people worldwide, and the first person diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the state has already recovered.
One case was confirmed in Racine County on Friday. No additional confirmed cases in Racine County have been announced.
Following the guidance of state, national and international health organizations, state and local officials have been prohibiting (or at least strongly discouraging) gatherings of more than a few dozen people.
Bars, however, kept the beer flowing for the customers who remained.
‘Definitely worried’
Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., kept the mood light, despite being emptier than anticipated on Saturday, three days before the actual holiday celebrating the patron saint of Ireland.
Inside the bar’s claw/crane game, usually filled with just cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer, rolls of much-desired toilet paper were thrown on top — a bit of a joke inspired by how stores nationwide have been running out of bathroom tissue as worried shoppers stock up.
For every drink purchased at Marci’s, one raffle ticket was given out that could later be traded in for a free roll of toilet paper.
“We were definitely worried,” said Austin Krieger, manager at Marci’s on Main, regarding the parade being canceled and how that immediately meant the bar would lose business. “But we figured people will come out and have a good time.”
People such as Gerardo and Julia Aquino proved Krieger right as they drank green beers at Marci’s on Saturday afternoon.
“In my opinion, it’s just the flu. Just wash your hands,” Gerardo Aquino said; the CDC would disagree with Aquino’s assessment, considering COVID-19 is considerably more dangerous than influenza to older people or those with compromised immune systems than “just the flu.” There also aren’t any reliable treatments for COVID-19, whereas there usually is a vaccine for the flu.
Downtown Racine bars are typically packed during the weekend celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, where Irish blood has flowed for decades, is usually stuffed wall to wall with imbibers. Often, patrons have to wait for their food out on the sidewalk.
At noon Thursday, about half of the tables were empty.
Those empty tables made manager Patrick Todd nervous.
“If the trends stay like this,” Todd said, “it’s going to be hard for a lot of small businesses to keep going.”
Staff at Ivanhoe spent the past two weeks preparing for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Todd said they have more than 100 pounds of corned beef that he’s praying won’t have to go to waste because of the smaller crowd. A number of bartenders and other staff members were told not to come to work because business wouldn’t be as good as projected.
That fear is part of why a group of friends — Shawn Pittsley, Janet Kinsley, Gary Kinsley and Rick Simon — made sure to come out this year.
Every year for at least a decade they’ve gone out together on St. Patrick’s Day, but this year it felt more like a duty than anything else.
“It’s good for the economy,” said Shawn Pittsley. “The businesses, they expected us to come out.”
“They need us,” added Janet Kinsley.
“It’s crazy … this isn’t your typical St. Paddy’s Day Saturday,” Kinsley added, looking around at a mostly empty Wisconsin Avenue just before 1 p.m.
‘They still got beer’
“Everybody say ‘Virus!’ ” calls a bartender at Ivanhoe while taking a photo of patrons smiling at the bar.
Jeff Sandberg said with a laugh: “We drove 4 1/2 hours for a parade that was canceled.”
Sandberg is from Mondovi, about 15 miles southwest of Eau Claire. He visits his uncle, Mike Conley, in Racine every year around St. Patrick’s Day.
“I was so disappointed,” Sandberg said when he heard the parade was canceled, in part because he had been looking forward to drinking green beer outdoors.
But “they still got beer,” Conley laughed while stroking his dyed-green beard.
Sandberg jumped in with a smile: “The beer is cold!”