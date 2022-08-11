Barnes barnstorms into Racine in the wake of Tuesday's easy primary win

RACINE — Mandela Barnes officially became the Democratic Party nominee for the U.S. Senate Tuesday night. Thursday morning, he was in Racine, briefly making his case to two Main Street business owners that he was the candidate small business owners could count on.

“Ron Johnson has cozied up to large corporations and CEOs and let them have their way on the backs of working class people,” Barnes said, referencing Oshkosh Defense specifically.

Oshkosh Defense has received tens of millions in local and state incentives, secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build 165,000 postal trucks, and then announced they would fulfill the contract at a new South Carolina plant and not in Oshkosh.

Johnson told reporters in February he was not going to work to get the postal trucks manufactured in Wisconsin because it was more important that the trucks be built efficiently than in Wisconsin.

“It is a slap in the face those jobs could potentially be going to another state,” Barnes said.

Johnson has aimed to paint Barnes as too radical and progressive for Wisconsin. “The lieutenant governor will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress,” the Republican incumbent said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a contest between radical left socialism versus freedom and prosperity.”

Barnes’ barnstorming trip across Wisconsin was part of the Working for Wisconsin: On the Road at Black-Owned Businesses tour.

The stops in Racine, which included time for the nominee to take just two questions from a Journal Times reporter and included no uninvited members of the public, included Market on Main and Regal Society, 302 Main St. The visit to Racine Thursday was immediately followed by stops in Green Bay and Madison.

Main Street

Tywon Davidson, co-owner of Market on Main, 433 Main St., congratulated Barnes on his primary win.

He spoke with Barnes about some of the challenges he’s had as a small business owner but also about his hopes for expansion — if he can get some more capital.

Barnes touted his Small Business Plan that would aim to support businesses like Davidson’s. Funds have been made available at the state and federal level but, as Davidson noted, the money has a lot of attached criteria that makes it hard to apply for.

Last year, Davidson said his convenience store didn’t meet qualifications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, which small businesses used to keep afloat during the pandemic. One of the qualifications is for the business to have been opened before February 15, 2020; the market opened a few months later.

Barnes noted it was easy for small owners to fall through random cracks — cracks he intends to smooth over.

He was also able to recommend a small-business advocacy group that could help Davidson.

Experience

Barnes promoted his Main Street experience and said his work at the state level gives him the perspective needed for Washington.

He pointed to Davidson as an example of a business owner who was not eligible for several of the grants offered during the pandemic.

“We’ve heard that story from so many different people,” Barnes told The Journal Times. “We have to make sure there are funds available for disadvantaged businesses who did not qualify for other sources of relief funding.”

He stressed that access to capital was not just important during the pandemic, but in general.

“We need to be able to help the out,” he said, while adding his Small Business Plan places an emphasize on minority-owned and women-owned businesses.