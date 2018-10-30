Outline your concerns and or ideas for school and university funding.
There are six key priorities I have for K-12 Funding and 4 for Higher Education. First, I believe we need to have 2/3 funding for K12 in order to not have so much dependence on property taxes to fund schools and also to increase support for quality education. Second, I have long advocated for similar support for special education, which has seen state support decline from 61 % to roughly 22% support. In my past legislative service I successfully stopped repeated cuts to Special Education. Third, we need to be focused on excellence in every program through providing greater incentives and support and I was able to play a key role passing measures for academic support for students with exceptional needs, including both students with academic needs and gifted students. Fourth, we need to have more full accountability for all schools funded by the taxpayers, which was the first bill of the year in the previous session but despite strong support it did not pass, so it must be renewed.. Fifth, we need to find a variety of steps and creative measures to ensure teaching is a more desirable profession as we have seen a decline in students choosing this profession. Finally, we need to provide greater support for school safety, beyond the positive initiatives for safety grants passed this past session, which have been an important start in the Racine-Kenosha area.
In regard to higher education we need to continue to build on successful articulation agreements between K12 - Technical Colleges and Universities, which I had authored a bill that garnered a majority of legislators in both houses as sponsors and this played a vital role in the first transfer of credits. Second, we need to provide fuller funding for higher education to enable colleges to expand high demand majors, and maintain the humanities, that contribute to the skills gap in the private marketplace. Third, we need to have more boot camp type programs for technical colleges that meet local labor market needs, and I am one of the main sponsors of a bill to accomplish this goal. Finally, we need to take advantage of new technologies for students to provide more flexibility for learning as well as to bring new technology to the classroom to better prepare graduates to compete in the world economy.
Outline your concerns and ideas for roads and transportation funding.
Wisconsin has the second or fourth worst roads in the nation depending on which rating service is checked, therefore, we clearly need greater funding and creativity for roads, infrastructure and mass transit. As the Minority Leader I put forward a number of ideas most notably to have Finance Members make a motion to bring back the concept of indexing, however, in a more accountable manner that ensures a vote by Finance to advance. Second, I am the main author of a bill to create a Regional Transit Authority to ensure greater cooperation between counties and municipalities in our home region for providing transportation alternatives. Finally, I have pushed for more creative solutions in transportation through appointing qualified members to a transportation commission, a commission examining the steps needed to advance autonomous vehicles, and one exploring inter-modal forms of transportation.
I was the lead author of the successful Constitutional Amendment, passed by the citizens of our state that allowed for bonding for rail projects for both expanding freight and passenger rail. Additionally, I chaired a Rail Services Commission that was one of the most instrumental in passing initiatives for freight rail changes and eventually led to the expansion of Amtrak Services in Wisconsin.
Finally, I have always pushed aggressively for greater federal support for Wisconsin Transportation needs as a Member of Congress, in my role with the U.S. Small Business Administration and in the State Legislature. It was good to have more federal support recently to reduce the burden on Wisconsin taxpayers for the expansion of I94. Finally, during the Obama Administration, I worked effectively to secure funds from ARRA for a number of key road and bridge projects in my legislative district.
Outline your concerns and ideas for state prison reform.
While I am pleased that some important steps were taken and we passed a bill for juvenile justice reform this past session, clearly we need greater initiatives for reform of our youth programs to have stronger early intervention, community based services and accountability. In my past tenure, utilizing my professional work with children with emotional disturbances I chaired a local commission that led to becoming one of the state Legislative Leaders that helped secure the passage of a variety of bills in juvenile justice, in working with the late Racine Circuit Court Judge Barry and a number of other community leaders.
I have been an outspoken advocate to advance adult prison reform that focuses on greater protection of the public, while also reducing our prison population. In working with interfaith groups, most notably the Racine Interfaith Coalition, many leaders have made it a major priority to bring forward significant reforms. States as diverse as Texas and Massachusetts, among others, have passed prescriptive legislative initiatives that can be models for reform. We have an ideal opportunity the next few years with the acute shortage of workers in our region of the state to have creative approaches to provide job training and career opportunities in selective work areas to employ workers who have broken the law, but are good candidates to become constructive employees.
Do you favor providing state funding to corporations as incentive to draw those to the state or to retain them?
While there does need to be some incentives to draw and retain business and industry in Wisconsin, we also need to develop a new and more comprehensive strategy that includes promoting entrepreneurship, supporting existing Wisconsin small and medium size businesses that have growth potential, and one that focuses on workforce solutions for the long term in Wisconsin. I have introduced a bill that would accomplish many of these goals, both through separating the roles in WEDC versus the Commerce Department to ensure greater accountability of taxpayer funds, as well using the ingenuity of the private sector for strategic direction and to raise funds for marketing Wisconsin.
A major mistake was made by the majority party at the end of the session when a bill was passed that would not allow local mayors and County Executives to require local hires and local subcontracts from those businesses who receive taxpayer assistance. I did pass a bill to have greater partnerships between colleges departments of engineering, marketing and administration and Wisconsin small businesses and this needs to be expanded. Finally, I also authored and passed a bill to have greater capitol for business expansion through partnerships with the capital markets and the state of Wisconsin, through the creation of a risk sharing pool.
5. Do you think power has become too concentrated in the governor’s office?
Yes, while Wisconsin has always historically had measures that put much greater power in the hands of the Governor than in the legislature in recent years this has been expanded in giving the Governor more political appointees from those that used to be public servants to serve the public interest, rather than the political interests of the Governor. There clearly needs to be a careful balance. Most troubling to me has been steps to attempt to shield open records from the public to be able to hold the Governor and Legislators more accountable. I have drafted a Constitutional Amendment to guarantee the public access to public records. This is essential when considering both the Fourth of July fiasco late night session, four years ago, to curb open records; there was also the dreadful example when the Governor tried to change the mission of the UW and then denied it, but only due to public records was it proven this was directly the drafting instructions from the Governor's Office.
There is nothing more important than clean, transparent and open government but too often the past eight years this has not been the case. Therefore, there must be an appropriate balance and level of oversight than currently exists, and that has been missing for well over a decade.
