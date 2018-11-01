MOUNT PLEASANT — Thomas Harland faces a formidable task in his quest to be elected as state representative for the 64th Assembly District. But at least voters have a choice between two candidates on Nov. 6.
A newcomer to politics and running as a third-party candidate under the Constitution Party label, Harland faces Peter Barca, a Democrat with 20 years experience in elected office, including a term in Congress.
In Racine County, the district includes the southeast part of the Village of Mount Pleasant, the Village of Elmwood Park and small, isolated parts of the southwest side of Racine. In Kenosha County, the district takes in the north and west sides of the City of Kenosha and the east side of the Village of Somers.
Following are questions posed to the candidates and their answers. More questions can be found by clicking on this story online at journaltimes.com.
Outline your concerns and or ideas for school and university funding.
Barca: There are six key priorities I have for K-12 funding and four for higher education. First, I believe we need to have two-thirds funding for K-12 in order to not have so much dependence on property taxes to fund schools and also to increase support for quality education. Second, I have long advocated for similar support for special education, which has seen state support decline from 61 percent to roughly 22 percent support. In my past legislative service I successfully stopped repeated cuts to special education.
Third, we need to be focused on excellence in every program through providing greater incentives and support and I was able to play a key role passing measures for academic support for students with exceptional needs, including both students with academic needs and gifted students.
Fourth, we need to have more full accountability for all schools funded by the taxpayers, which was the first bill of the year in the previous session but despite strong support it did not pass, so it must be renewed.
Fifth, we need to find a variety of steps and creative measures to ensure teaching is a more desirable profession as we have seen a decline in students choosing this profession. Finally, we need to provide greater support for school safety, beyond the positive initiatives for safety grants passed this past session, which have been an important start in the Racine-Kenosha area.
In regard to higher education, we need to continue to build on successful articulation agreements between K-12, technical colleges and universities, which I had authored a bill that garnered a majority of legislators in both houses as sponsors and this played a vital role in the first transfer of credits. Second, we need to provide fuller funding for higher education to enable colleges to expand high demand majors, and maintain the humanities, that contribute to the skills gap in the private marketplace. Third, we need to have more boot camp type programs for technical colleges that meet local labor market needs, and I am one of the main sponsors of a bill to accomplish this goal. Finally, we need to take advantage of new technologies for students to provide more flexibility for learning as well as to bring new technology to the classroom to better prepare graduates to compete in the world economy.
Harland: Education is essential to providing for our future. We all learn in different methods and should not assume that a one-size-fits-all education model from the federal government is the best solution.
Affordability and quality of our education system is vital and can be best achieved through applying free market principles. Wisconsin currently spends more per student than most states and most other countries around the world. Throwing more money at the issue will not solve the problem we face today. When we have different options such as e-schools, private schools, and home schools competing to provide the best education everyone is better off.
I also think we need to take a different approach when evaluating our post secondary education system. The “traditional route” of going to college for four years while going in debt to earn a degree is no longer effective. We should embrace the trades that do not necessarily need four years of school and may require an apprenticeship instead. In today’s economy, more and more businesses are willing to pay to educate their employees as a benefit of employment. Not only is the individual gaining experience but they are having their education paid for as well. We should encourage students to look at these other routes towards achieving their education and career aspirations.
Outline your concerns and ideas for roads and transportation funding.
Barca: Wisconsin has the second or fourth worst roads in the nation, depending on which rating service is checked. Therefore, we clearly need greater funding and creativity for roads, infrastructure and mass transit. As the minority leader, I put forward a number of ideas most notably to have finance committee members make a motion to bring back the concept of indexing, however, in a more accountable manner that ensures a vote by finance to advance. Second, I am the main author of a bill to create a Regional Transit Authority to ensure greater cooperation between counties and municipalities in our home region for providing transportation alternatives.
Finally, I have pushed for more creative solutions in transportation through appointing qualified members to a transportation commission, a commission examining the steps needed to advance autonomous vehicles, and one exploring inter-modal forms of transportation.
I was the lead author of the successful constitutional amendment, passed by the citizens of our state, that allowed for bonding for rail projects for both expanding freight and passenger rail. Additionally, I chaired a Rail Services Commission that was one of the most instrumental in passing initiatives for freight rail changes and eventually led to the expansion of Amtrak services in Wisconsin.
Finally, I have always pushed aggressively for greater federal support for Wisconsin transportation needs as a member of Congress, in my role with the U.S. Small Business Administration and in the State Legislature. It was good to have more federal support recently to reduce the burden on Wisconsin taxpayers for the expansion of I-94. Finally, during the Obama Administration, I worked effectively to secure funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act for a number of key road and bridge projects in my legislative district.
Harland: Transportation improvement should look at the big picture of how people and goods move. People walk, ride bicycles, take buses, travel on trains, and fly on airplanes. Wisconsin should invest in all forms of transportation.
My vision is to see passenger rail expanded across the state. Ideally this would be done through the private market, but I think there are opportunities to make our current passenger rail system more effective. Most importantly I will work to reroute the Amtrak Empire Builder to stop in Madison on its way to Minnesota and beyond. I am also in favor of adding a second train along this route.
I would also like to see passenger rail service between Milwaukee and Green Bay. We don’t need high speed rail to move large amounts of people safely across the state but we do need to connect our largest communities.
I am also in favor of the complete streets policy that will help create safer roads for our cyclists. Cycling creates healthier communities as we are able to remove vehicles for bicycles.
To ensure our roads are enduring longer I would look at paving roads with new materials that may cost more upfront but will withstand longer within the Wisconsin climate. I refuse to raise the taxes or fees to pay for transportation budget. Neither do I support toll roads as a solution to funding. The State of Wisconsin should sell off underused assets such as the state owned railroad tracks or Gov. Walker’s airplane.
Outline your concerns and ideas for state prison reform.
Barca: While I am pleased that some important steps were taken and we passed a bill for juvenile justice reform this past session, clearly we need greater initiatives for reform of our youth programs to have stronger early intervention, community based services and accountability. In my past tenure, utilizing my professional work with children with emotional disturbances, I chaired a local commission that led to becoming one of the state Legislative Leaders that helped secure the passage of a variety of bills in juvenile justice, in working with the late Racine Circuit Court Judge Barry and a number of other community leaders.
I have been an outspoken advocate to advance adult prison reform that focuses on greater protection of the public, while also reducing our prison population. In working with interfaith groups, most notably the Racine Interfaith Coalition, many leaders have made it a major priority to bring forward significant reforms. States as diverse as Texas and Massachusetts, among others, have passed prescriptive legislative initiatives that can be models for reform. We have an ideal opportunity the next few years with the acute shortage of workers in our region of the state to have creative approaches to provide job training and career opportunities in selective work areas to employ workers who have broken the law, but are good candidates to become constructive employees.
Harland: America has the highest incarceration rate in the world. We have less than 5 percent of the world’s population but we approximately 25 percent of the world’s prison population. Addressing capacity issues in our state’s prisons by spending more money for newer or larger prisons is only treating the symptom not the actual issue at hand. We need to show mercy to our neighbors and help them in their time of need.
Our strict truth-in-sentencing laws need to be reformed along with looking at expanding diversion programs. Our state could save millions by reducing the current population but we still need to ensure those on the path have the option of counseling, community service, vocational training or even paying restitution to the victims.
Do you favor providing state funding to corporations as incentive to draw those to the state or to retain them?
Barca: While there does need to be some incentives to draw and retain business and industry in Wisconsin, we also need to develop a new and more comprehensive strategy that includes promoting entrepreneurship, supporting existing Wisconsin small and medium size businesses that have growth potential, and one that focuses on workforce solutions for the long term in Wisconsin. I have introduced a bill that would accomplish many of these goals, both through separating the roles in WEDC versus the Commerce Department to ensure greater accountability of taxpayer funds, as well using the ingenuity of the private sector for strategic direction and to raise funds for marketing Wisconsin.
A major mistake was made by the majority party at the end of the session when a bill was passed that would not allow local mayors and county executives to require local hires and local subcontracts from those businesses that receive taxpayer assistance. I did pass a bill to have greater partnerships between colleges departments of engineering, marketing and administration and Wisconsin small businesses and this needs to be expanded. Finally, I also authored and passed a bill to have greater capital for business expansion through partnerships with the capital markets and the state of Wisconsin, through the creation of a risk sharing pool.
Harland: I think that we should embrace free market principles to drive growth in our economy. Government should not be deciding what companies are the winners or losers. I would not have voted for the Foxconn project because I feel we could have drawn them to our state without the direct tax incentive. We the people of Wisconsin are now on the hook if Foxconn is not a successful venture. If the company makes poor decisions or the product becomes outdated, we are stuck with the massive burden financially and physically.
If we invest in our transportation infrastructure and ensure our laws beneficial to both businesses and consumers, we will see companies form or move to our state because we have provided the best environment for business. We have now set a terrible precedent as other companies such as Kimberly Clark and Fiserv have approached the state demanding money or else they move out of the state. Free markets are not biased towards the size of business and allow for the natural growth and decline as new technologies emerge.
Do you think power has become too concentrated in the governor’s office?
Barca: Yes, while Wisconsin has always historically had measures that put much greater power in the hands of the governor than in the Legislature in recent years, this has been expanded in giving the governor more political appointees from those that used to be public servants to serve the public interest, rather than the political interests of the governor. There clearly needs to be a careful balance.
Most troubling to me have been steps to attempt to shield open records from the public to be able to hold the governor and legislators more accountable. I have drafted a constitutional amendment to guarantee the public access to public records. This is essential when considering both the Fourth of July fiasco late night session, four years ago, to curb open records; there was also the dreadful example when the governor tried to change the mission of the UW and then denied it, but only due to public records was it proven this was directly the drafting instructions from the Governor’s Office.
There is nothing more important than clean, transparent and open government but too often the past eight years this has not been the case. Therefore, there must be an appropriate balance and level of oversight than currently exists, and that has been missing for well over a decade.
Harland: Too much control has been given to those in Madison. We continue to see the power be moved further and further away from where the decision truly needs to be made.
We the people of Wisconsin recently voted down a potential power grab in the vote to eliminate the state treasurer position. This is a necessary office to keep our governor and Legislature honest. Over the past decades both the Democrats and the Republicans have whittled away the powers of the office to give to themselves and eliminate checks and balances within our state government. We need to bring the decision making back from Madison and to the communities across Wisconsin.
I will also continue my push for limited government in moving the state Legislature towards part-time. Wisconsin is currently one of 10 states that claim full-time status. As representatives spend less and less time in Madison, we will see the importance of decisions continue to be pushed to the county and city governments. I will lead this reform by continuing to hold a full-time job here in Kenosha, while serving as a Assembly representative. I will then donate half of my salary back to organizations in the area as a representation of how much could be saved through a part-time state Legislature.
