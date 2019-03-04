RACINE — This winter has been rough on local roads and infrastructure, but the fight to find a solution to fix the roads might be even rougher.
As Gov. Tony Evers travels the state to pitch for support for his 2019-21 biennial budget, Republicans have been adamant that several major pieces of his agenda do not have their support.
On Monday, Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, a former Democratic state representative and Assembly minority leader from Kenosha, visited with The Journal Times Editorial Board to elaborate on some provisions in Evers’ proposed budget.
For those who listened to Evers on the campaign trail last year, Barca said, his budget plan is a “mirror” to what he said to voters.
Funding for roads
Funding for roads has been a stop-and-go subject, with legislators agreeing that something should be done but finding few lanes of agreement.
Barca hopes that there can be some bipartisan support on raising the gas tax 8 cents, while also repealing the 15 cent minimum markup tax.
“Every gas station has to mark up their gas over and above their price,” Barca said of the minimum markup tax.
The idea was to assist the smaller gas stations, but Barca said the minimum markup tax “artificially is keeping the price up,” so by getting rid of the 15-cent minimum markup tax and installing the 8-cent increase in the gas tax, drivers should see a net decrease at the pump.
“That would make up for the increase in the gas tax by allowing gas stations to lower (the price) below what even they pay,” Barca said.
In the past, Barca has been in favor of toll roads over a gas-tax increase to augment transportation funding, but he is not sure where Evers stands on tolls.
Barca said if passed, some revenue from the gas tax would also go to paying down some of the transportation debt.
Barca said Evers is also proposing a “slight” increase in license registration fees, particularly on those with hybrid and electric cars because they use the roads but don’t use as much gas.
“Of course, those with electric vehicles would argue they’re doing a service because they’re cutting down on air emissions,” Barca said, but added those drivers “need to pay their fair share.”
School funding
Barca hopes there can also be bipartisan support on the proposed $1.4 billion increase to education funding.
“Whether or not they’ll go as far as the governor wants to go, I don’t know but I would hope that they would consider it, though,” Barca said. “(Republicans) like to talk about the fact that the last they made historical investments (in education), well, this will be even more historic.”
Barca said Evers is proposing raising the state contribution to special education to roughly 40 percent during the first year and 60 percent the second year, for a total of $600 million.
For students and prospective students at state universities, including UW-Parkside, Evers is planning to maintain the tuition freeze for Wisconsin families in the UW System, but also increase funding by $150 million.
Barca said that with the in-state tuition freeze, the largest UW System schools such as Madison and Milwaukee, which draw many students from outside the state, weathered the freeze by being allowed to raise tuition rates for out-of-state students.
However, UW System schools such as Parkside, with many commuter students, received minimal benefits from the tuition freeze, Barca said.
“(Parkside has) done a remarkable job with the little bit of resources that they have had, but this (budget proposal) is especially good for the Racine-Kenosha area,” Barca said.
“(Republicans) like to talk about the fact that the last they made historical investments (in education), well, this will be even more historic.” Peter Barca, state Department of Revenue secretary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.