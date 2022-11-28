STURTEVANT — A inaugural winter banquet to benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
A special ceremony will precede the dinner. Featured guest will be Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch. A reporter from CBS 58 Racine & Me will be the emcee and local vocalist Cheryl McCrary will perform. The event will also include a silent auction, presentation of awards, guest speakers and raffles.
Tickets cost $50 each or $350 for a table of eight. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1447373-0 or call 262-221-8350.