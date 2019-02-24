RACINE — Some of the greatest rock bands in history have gone through internal drama and broken up. The same goes for air guitar bands.
That was the premise of “Balls Alive!” written by Brian Wallace of Los Angeles, which was voted the 2019 Snowdance winner of "Best in Snow" top honors on Sunday.
Director Ron Schulz, a warehouse manager for Specialty Bolt and Screw, said the play was a complete collaboration between himself and the three actors, but it also gave them space to be creative.
“It lent itself to the fact that you could use music as part of the humor,” Schulz said. “It doesn’t necessarily call it out in the stage direction in the playwright’s notes, so it’s a little bit of interpretation between me and the cast.”
Actor A.J. Laird, who is a counselor at Gateway Technical College, said he enjoyed his time in the imaginary rock band.
“It was my favorite (play) to do out of all the ones we had,” Laird said. “You had three really good people that brought stuff to the table and the director had a lot of really good ideas and brought a lot of sound cues that we wouldn’t have thought of normally and made it all come together.”
The 15th season of the Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival at the Sixth Street Theatre brought in 436 submissions, a record for the festival.
With so many plays to choose from, Schulz said it’s likely some really good plays don’t make it into the festival.
“The challenge for our artistic director and a group as a whole is to try to keep a good balance of different plays, and you’re picking from 400 or 500 different plays,” Schulz said.
First season for one actor
After being in one show last year, Michael Retzlaff, a salesman at Frank Boucher Chevrolet, finished his first full season of Snowdance.
“I was lucky I got to do a couple shows here before Snowdance so I got used to what the theater was like, but this show is a whole different ballgame, it’s hectic,” Retzlaff said. “You don’t get to sit down for two seconds. If you’re not onstage, it’s because you’re backstage getting into a costume or helping other people get in a costume.”
Retzlaff was in the winning play and said it didn’t feel like work.
“We got to have fun every day,” Retzlaff said. “There’s no real work in that play. It’s just getting to air-guitar rock out and it’s almost like being in a real band, jamming with your buddies.”
Retzlaff also was in a play called “Immersion Therapy” where he played a clown. Counting performances and rehearsals, he got in and out of makeup nearly 60 times.
“I had a team of people helping me backstage,” Retzlaff said. “By myself it takes 20, 25 minutes and we had to get it down to 10 or 12 minutes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.