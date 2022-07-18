Balloons, back in town: Waterford hot air balloon festival returns after three-year hiatus

WATERFORD — What’s in a hot air balloon?

How about 77,000 basketballs for starters?

That’s right, in one hot air balloon at Waterford’s Balloonfest Saturday night, balloon operator Mark Naber of Big Bend said 77,000 basketballs would fit in his 77,000 cubic foot hot air balloon.

Oh my Giannis Antetokounmpo.

All it took was a bunch of propane, a huge fan, plenty of powerful fire flames and some teamwork, and 13 hot air balloons lit up the night sky behind Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., for what was an annual event but was canceled in 2019 due to construction, and 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular event returned to Waterford with a bang, as hundreds of people of all ages set up their lawn chairs in eager anticipation of seeing the biggest balloons many have seen in their lives.

A few were as big as 210,000 cubic feet.

“It’s like a car, you can buy a new one for 30-40,000 or buy a used one for a couple thousand, but it’s going to be a screen door, it’s not going to hold hot air and it’s not going to last long,” Naber said about hot air balloons. “Setting them up, we spread out the fabric, which is called the envelope, on the ground. We have a fan that cold-inflates it, so it gets full of air. The basket’s laying horizontal on the ground, pointing the burner into the balloon. Once it’s fully inflated, we put hot air and we raise the envelope up, so they stand. We use propane.”

“It’s a fairly safe form of aviation. We’re a smaller group in the whole aviation community. Normally, we would fly, but they brought it back as a one-night event this year.”

Naber added it’s special to be back.

Balloonfest included live music, a beer tent, helicopter rides and much more.

Due to weather concerns, the scheduled balloon launches didn’t happen. Both at 6 a.m. and at night around 8:30 p.m., the hot air balloons did not fly.

But the "evening glow" still occurred. The balloons took turns “glowing,” as the pilots would light up the night with flames shooting up inside the balloon.

“The glow is the best part,” Naber said. “They light up like a light bulb … It’s a great sight to see, and it’s great when the crowd can come out and see how big these are.”

Capturing the magic

Coming up close and seeing how big the balloons were was kind of the modus opperandi of the night.

Each balloon took maybe a minute or so to stand fully erect, and people in endless rows of lawn chairs filled the vast field. Cameras, cellphones and iPads were out to capture the blasting flames and growing balloons.

Once all 13 were blown up fully, the hundreds descended upon the balloons individually, getting up-close photos and videos and also approaching the baskets with questions and friendly handshakes.

Rochester resident Jim Nickel had the grandkids out to enjoy the spectacle while mom and dad got a date night at the Rock in Franklin for a concert.

“They’ve never been here ever,” Nickel said. “We’ve got the kids overnight. This one was here when she was 2. I like the fact they let you get up close and personal. You can see the flames, you can feel the heat, talk to the people, and for kids this age (5 and 2), it’s really cool.”

“How often do you get to see this many hot air balloons? Listening to the noise, feeling that heat, it’s really fun.”

Approach the basket for videos at your own risk. The piercing sound of shooting flames had one little girl jump back and clutch her mother’s leg.

Another kid began to cry.

Getting too close may temporarily hurt your ears and it’s similar to stepping too close to a bonfire with the heat bursts, but most of the crowd was happier than ever.

Waterford’s Christina Mingus and her husband Patrick were there in the middle of it all, and their little boy and girl were floating on air.

“I remember a time I’ve been here, and they were letting people go into the baskets, it was about to take off, and one person almost didn’t get in,” said their son, whose iPad beamed with fresh photos.

The Mingus’ daughter enjoys the hot air balloons flying by her house.

“It’s not a normal, everyday thing to see hot air balloons,” Christina said.

The family’s been in Waterford 30 years since moving from Ohio, and they’ve been to Balloonfest every time it was held.

Would Patrick ever fly in a hot air balloon?

“Yeah, for sure,” he said.