BURLINGTON — Federal investigators have ruled that a hot-air balloon collision with a moving freight train likely was caused by the balloon pilot’s decision to land his craft too close to the railroad tracks.

The pilot and two passengers in the balloon were injured June 1, 2022, when their craft got snagged on a train traveling about 30 mph, toppling the balloon basket and ejecting all three people.

The manager of the Lake Geneva Balloon Co., for whom the pilot was working, said the incident has improved balloon pilot training about the risks of trying to land near train tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that balloon pilot Jim Winder’s decision-making precipitated the unusual balloon-train collision as his sightseeing craft descended near Downtown Burlington.

“The pilot misjudged the landing,” NTSB investigators wrote, adding that the incident’s probable cause was “the pilot’s selection of an inappropriate landing location.”

The NTSB announced its findings July 6 after more than a year of investigation and analysis.

Winder, who was knocked unconscious in the incident, was taking Nikolay Veltchev and Elena Petrova on a sightseeing trip for the Lake Geneva Balloon Co., which is based in the Town of Geneva in Walworth County.

The NTSB said all three people were seriously injured, although details about their injuries have not been released.

Winder, 63, of Bristol could not be reached for comment.

Lake Geneva Balloon manager and chief pilot John Trione said his company accepts the NTSB’s findings and that the Burlington incident has improved training of hot-air balloon pilots nationally.

Pilots are being trained not to approach train tracks when landing because of the risk of a deflating balloon getting caught in the wind of a passing train, Trione said.

“The results of this final report will assist, not only the Lake Geneva Balloon Co., but balloonists throughout the United States in making hot-air ballooning safer in the future,” he said.

Trione said Winder no longer is working as a commercial balloon pilot.

At the time of the Burlington incident, Winder was a subcontractor for Lake Geneva Balloon. He owned the balloon through his business, Pure Magic Balloon Team.

Veltchev and Petrova, both in their 30s and both of Barrington, Illinois, have declined to discuss the crash. Both have retained a Chicago law firm to represent them.

Attorney Timothy Cavanagh said in a statement that the NTSB investigation “makes clear that pilot error is the cause of the crash.”

“Our clients, the passengers in the balloon, suffered serious injuries,” Cavanagh said. “The balloon company and its insurance carriers will be held accountable for the injuries that our clients suffered.”

Officials at Canadian National Railroad could not be reached for comment about the NTSB findings.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. June 1, 2022, as witnesses in a nearby dog park and elsewhere watched the hot-air balloon descend upon Burlington.

According to the NTSB, the balloon embarked from Burlington Municipal Airport about an hour earlier in clear weather conditions.

When wind conditions changed, Winder looked for a place to land near the railroad tracks between Pine Street and the Fox River.

“The pilot also noticed a slow-moving train to his left, but did not think it was a factor,” the investigators reported.

After the balloon made contact with the northbound Canadian National train, Winder reported that he was knocked unconscious, adding, “He did not recall anything else.”

Train engineer Roy Rogers told investigators that he slowed down when he saw a hot-air balloon approaching, and he hit the emergency brakes when it got closer.

The NTSB reported that as the balloon’s inflatable envelope began to lose air and become limp, it was blown toward the train, which was moving between 27 mph and 33 mph. Fifteen cars back from the engine, an empty lumber car snagged the balloon, lifting it off the ground and dragging it with three people inside the basket.

“The envelope tore away from the basket, and the three individuals in the basket fell out,” the report states.

The damaged and partially deflated envelope then floated back up into the sky before landing about 80 feet from where the basket was found inverted near the railroad tracks.

NTSB investigators found no sign of mechanical malfunctions that would have prevented the balloon from operating normally.

Under the heading “Personnel issues,” investigators wrote of their findings: “Decision making/judgment — Pilot.”

Winder told investigators that his recommendation, in hindsight, would be to continue flying the balloon and wait for a different landing location. He also recommended having a better understanding of how trains affect the air around them.

“I hope to find more information,” he said, “and bring it to the ballooning community.”

