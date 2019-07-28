MOUNT PLEASANT — The family and friends of Ty' Rese West are trying to keep his memory alive.
It’s been more than 40 days since West was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant police sergeant at about 1:30 a.m. on June 15, after allegedly being stopped for riding a bicycle without a headlight near the 2500 block of Racine Street in Mount Pleasant, near the border with the City of Racine.
The Racine Police Department and the state Department of Justice have been investigating the incident.
Specific answers to what happened during the altercation have been limited, and those close to West have been frustrated with the process.
Tory Lowe, a community activist and a family friend of the Wests, said they have tried to connect some of the dots themselves.
“We’re finding it out because we’re spending the time and resources to figure this out,” Lowe said.
'For riding a bike'
On Saturday, Lowe and about 50 other community members met at a memorial for West on Racine Street near its 2500 block, where they believe West died.
According to the family, which hired Larsen Forensic and Associates Inc. from Illinois to evaluate the scene, they believe West was killed about 100 feet from where the memorial was set up and the crowd walked from the memorial to the new location.
“We’re still trying to figure out what took place,” Lowe said to the crowd.
Lowe alleged that law enforcement know the spot where West died and purposefully did not tell the family.
Lowe also wanted those present to keep West's memory alive.
“Don’t forget what happened with Ty' Rese,” Lowe said. “We know you got places to go … but trust me, one day, the force, the same force that came against Ty' Rese is going to knock on your door.”
Lowe told the crowd that West was killed “for riding a bike.” And then he repeated that phrase — “for riding a bike” — several times, with his voice getting louder each time he said it.
“No drug dealing, no crimes being committed,” Lowe said. “No robberies … and they’re trying to make the public believe that this boy deserved to die.”
Becoming politically involved
Lowe also encouraged the crowd to become more politically active, saying that local officials have not come to events regarding West's death, but “when it’s election time they’re all knocking at your door.”
“Get new leadership; get new people in (office) that’s going to stand with you,” Lowe said. “Stop backing cowards.”
Cory Prince, the social justice liaison for the Racine Branch of the NAACP, echoed Lowe’s message of becoming more involved politically saying that in the 2018 spring election “we had the votes” in aldermanic districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8.
“We didn’t run black candidates,” Prince said. “We voted for white people and they’re not here. You see what I’m saying? There’s somebody right here, right now, that we can run for School Board.”
Prince encouraged the crowd to become more involved in the decision-making process in the Racine community, adding: “We got to do more.”
Other attendees spoke, many giving vent to their frustrations with the situation.
After everyone was done speaking, the crowd released several red and black balloons — West's favorite colors — into the sky in his memory.