Baldwin: Facebook fails to protect youths from eating-disorder content

“Ms. Haugen’s complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission also indicate that Facebook has additional information about its impact on eating disorders that Facebook has not shared with policymakers, parents, or the public,” reads the statement from Baldwin, Klobuchar and Moore Capito.

According to the joint statement: “Baldwin, Klobuchar and Moore Capito have been long-standing leaders in ensuring Americans can access treatment services for eating disorders. They cosponsored the bipartisan Anna Westin Act, which included provisions to increase training and education on eating disorders and ensure parity for insurance coverage of residential treatment of eating disorders. Provisions of this bill were ultimately signed into law in 2016 … The bill was named in honor of Anna Westin of Chaska, Minnesota, who was diagnosed with anorexia at the age of 16. Despite the urgency of her condition, her family was informed that they had to wait until their insurance company ‘certified’ Anna’s treatment, ultimately delaying and limiting the treatment Anna received. After struggling with the disease for five years, Anna died at the age of 21.”