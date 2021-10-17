Baldwin: Facebook fails to protect youths from eating-disorder content

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who has been critical of Facebook in the past, is again criticizing the world’s most prominent internet company for allegedly failing to protect young people from content that could lead to eating disorders.
“Facebook knows that they are leading young users to anorexia content,” former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen said during Senate testimony earlier this month.
Baldwin’s criticism comes in a joint statements with U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., as well as growing criticism of Facebook, which has 2.895 billion active monthly users. Facebook’s photo-sharing subsidiary Instagram surpassed 1 billion active monthly users in June 2018; as of this year, about 69.5% of its users are between the ages of 13 and 34.
Haugen’s testimony alleged that Facebook’s research has found “that Instagram makes eating issues worse for 17% of teen girls who use the platform.”
“Ms. Haugen’s complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission also indicate that Facebook has additional information about its impact on eating disorders that Facebook has not shared with policymakers, parents, or the public,” reads the statement from Baldwin, Klobuchar and Moore Capito.
Media in general, especially social media platforms with image-based focuses such as Instagram, have long faced criticism for promoting unrealistic body images, particularly for young girls.
According to the joint statement: “Baldwin, Klobuchar and Moore Capito have been long-standing leaders in ensuring Americans can access treatment services for eating disorders. They cosponsored the bipartisan Anna Westin Act, which included provisions to increase training and education on eating disorders and ensure parity for insurance coverage of residential treatment of eating disorders. Provisions of this bill were ultimately signed into law in 2016 … The bill was named in honor of Anna Westin of Chaska, Minnesota, who was diagnosed with anorexia at the age of 16. Despite the urgency of her condition, her family was informed that they had to wait until their insurance company ‘certified’ Anna’s treatment, ultimately delaying and limiting the treatment Anna received. After struggling with the disease for five years, Anna died at the age of 21.”
The senators submitted the following questions to Facebook, its founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri:
“1. What measures, both automated and manual, do you employ on Instagram to detect accounts or content that promote unhealthy eating and other eating disorders?
“2. How many Instagram accounts have you removed in the last year for promoting unhealthy eating habits?
“3. How many Instagram users do you estimate have seen content promoting unhealthy eating in the last year? Please provide estimates for both all users and separately for teenage or younger users.
“4. What resources do you offer to Instagram users who were shown harmful content promoting unhealthy eating?
“5. Please describe any additional information you have collected about the relationship between any of your apps and eating disorders affecting your users. This includes any academic research, market studies, informal studies, user interviews, surveys, strategy documents, or other documents.
“6. Facebook’s internal research found that teens self-report ‘inappropriate advertisements targeted to vulnerable groups’ as one of Instagram’s harms. What are the top 100 advertisements seen by teenage users of Instagram in the last year? (For each advertisement, please describe the content of the advertisement, including any videos, pictures, and text included in the advertisement, as well as data about the reach and viewership of the advertisement.)”
The senators gave Facebook until Oct. 27 to respond.
The letter from the senators further stated: “The stakes here are incredibly high — studies have found that eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates of any mental illness.”