Bald eagle found dead in Caledonia last week, CPD reports

Bald eagles in Wisconsin

A pair of bald eagles fly over the Wisconsin River in Prairie du Sac, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

 AMBER ARNOLD, Lee Newspapers

CALEDONIA — A bald eagle was found dead in Caledonia last week.

While searching for a suspect who had fled from a traffic stop at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, police officers said they found the eagle's body near where Highway 31 passes over the Root River, just south of Four Mile Road.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called, and wardens came to Racine to collect the creature.

A necropsy was scheduled, the Caledonia Police Department reported. A request for more information was not immediately responded to by the DNR.

The bald eagle has been the official national bird of the United States since 1782.

After having gone nearly extinct in the 1970s, bald eagles have made a comeback in recent decades in Wisconsin. According to the DNR, in 2019, 1,695 bald eagle nests were found, and they reside in 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

The Caledonia Police Department reported the incident Wednesday morning.

