Bakari Sellers tells local audience progress has been made but there's work to be done

SOMERS — There were two questions posed by Bakari Sellers to the attendees of the P2F Conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion held Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

How far have we come? And where do we go from here?

Sellers was the keynote speaker for the conference that brought together organizations and businesses from the area to discuss practical and intentional applications of diversity, equity and inclusion principles.

In asking the questions, Sellers made clear the ensuing discussion was not just for communities of color but for everyone.

Sellers described it as “the journey we’re on together … for a more perfect union.”

There is a duty everyone has, he said, “to leave the country better than you found it.”

History

Sellers covered a lot of history in his short speech:

He spoke of Harry and Eliza Briggs, the black parents who sued their South Carolina school superintendent in 1949 in order to allow black children to ride the school bus so they would not have to walk long distances to school.

He spoke of George Elmore, whose lawsuit resulted in the ability of black people to vote in the Democratic primary in South Carolina, but who lost everything in the struggle and died a broken man.

He spoke of Mamie Till, who lost her 14-year-old son Emmitt Till to white violence, but sparked a generation of activism.

These events were not a long time ago, Sellers said. If Emmitt Till had lived, he would be younger than Nancy Pelosi and a year older than President Joe Biden.

Communities of color are still struggling, he continued, and pointed to the lack of access to affordable housing, clean water and barriers to the ballot box in many cities.

Kids still go to school where the heating and cooling does not work, the infrastructure is dilapidated, and they are “literally punished for the zip code they were born into,” Sellers said.

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Sellers told those in attendance, “but we still have yet a ways to go.”

Sellers

Sellers is the son of civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers, who survived the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre in which South Carolina state troopers opened fire on students, injuring 28 and killing three. The state troopers were acquitted of using excessive use-of-force, but Cleveland Sellers was convicted of rioting and served a year in prison at hard labor. He was later pardoned.

The younger Sellers would follow in his father’s footsteps but in endeavors not available to the previous generation. He became the youngest black official in the country’s history when he was elected in 2006 to the South Carolina House of Representatives at just 22 years old.

He now works as an attorney and is a New York Times best-selling author and CNN political commentator.

What next

As for what is next, Sellers said, “That question is damn hard and it gives me anxiety. It’s something I think about every day.”

He noted it was a question discussed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the book titled, “Where Do We Go From Here?”

Sellers explained King did not ask open-ended questions or give choices. For King, there was either freedom or bondage, justice or injustice, chaos or community.

For Sellers, the answer to where we go from here lies in the ability to love your neighbors — “even when they don’t love you.”

Sellers said that was an action item, but also a hard one, especially for members of the black community.

“That’s the challenge,” he said. “That’s the burden. That’s very, very difficult.”

Sellers admitted it was aspirational for him.

“I don’t want anyone here to think I’ve achieved this, but He ain’t done with me yet,” Sellers said.

The second thing he advised was “learning to dream with your eyes open.”

“I fundamentally believe there’s nothing irredeemable about this country,” Sellers said, “We just have to reimagine what she looks like.”

He explained that meant “reimagining systems of oppression that are bearing down on so many, deconstruct those and reimagine those so they’re equitable for all.”

P2F

The conference where Sellers made his remarks was organized by Payne & Frazier Consultants, located in downtown Racine.

Kimberly Payne and Dr. Arletta Frazier formed the company five years ago. They specialize in community engagement, offer training in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and work with vulnerable populations, which includes the Right Direction mentoring program through Racine Unified School District that assists at-risk youth.

Payne told the attendees of the conference, “I have a simple desire to do good work that matters in our community.”

The P2F Conference for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Understanding Our Past and Present … Building our Future was designed to provide professionals and community members with practical DEI information.

Payne explained people might attend DEI conferences but are challenged to implement what they learned once they returned to their offices.

She said the information provided at the conference was designed to be useful and usable. The conference was also an opportunity for people to discuss changing demographics and cultural identity development.

Payne added they sought to challenge “participants to explore and examine their own biases, their own cultures, and explore how they engage with others as a result of that.”

Dr. Arletta Frazier said the second day of the conference would include topics of DEI by design; that is, what DEI should look like for the individual’s organization and the intentional actions that could be undertaken to apply the principles discussed at the conference.

She said the conference was an opportunity “to really design what DEI means to them and how it was going to look moving forward.”

Additionally, the attendees would develop an understanding that diversity is actually a broad term.

“We always want to put diversity as black and white, due to the climate that we’re living in right now, especially since George Floyd, so we want to always put a color to it,” Frazier said. “But diversity is broad and much larger than that.”

The conference also sought to educate people on the necessity of creating environments that are equitable for all; that is, removing barriers that hinder people from being successful.

Frazier explained it is not enough to hire people from diverse backgrounds. Organizations must also ensure their diverse populations are successful in those positions, that their voices are respected and “brought to the table.”

The keyword, she continued, was intentional. Having a professional environment where diverse populations thrive does not happen by chance; instead, it happens when those in charge take deliberate actions — intentional actions — to ensure a thriving workforce.