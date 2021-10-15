Bag Boys bust in Racine: 4 arrested, drugs and guns seized; felony warrants out for 3 others

RACINE — Four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization were arrested during a bust involving local SWAT teams on Thursday morning in the City of Racine, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday afternoon news release.
According to the release, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County and City of Racine SWAT teams executed five narcotics-related search warrants in the city.
The warrants were issued for locations in the 1000 block of Williams Street, the 2000 block of St. Clair Street, the 2300 block of Green Street, the 900 block of Marquette Street and the 3500 block of Victory Avenue.
“While I am proud of the professionals in each of the participating agencies, everyone should be constantly aware of the tremendous danger of violence created by illegal guns and drugs in our community. People should be mindful of the important job performed by law enforcement officers on a daily basis,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release.
The investigation
The warrants were the culmination of an 8-month-long investigation into local drug trafficking organization Bag Boys, the release said.
A drug trafficking organization, the release said, is defined as a group of at least five individuals whose principal activity is to generate income or assets through a continued series of illegal drug distribution, with a defined leader.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the Bag Boys would advertise the illegal items they sold through a “drug menu” on the Snapchat app. The Bag Boys also advertised they were willing and able to sell illegal firearms.
Agents made numerous controlled purchases of marijuana, marijuana wax, psilocybin (mushrooms), ecstasy and oxycodone pills from Bag Boys members.
Agents also found a bag that was abandoned by one of the Bag Boys that contained 167 grams of marijuana, 50 marijuana cartridges and a loaded semi-automatic 9mm Taurus handgun.
The arrests
During the execution of the warrants Thursday, agents arrested Zachery Zavala, Trestin Manar, Anthony Eaton and Joe D. Espinoza Jr.
A deputy in a marked squad car engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle that contained Alec S. Bobinski, but the pursuit was terminated because the vehicle was allegedly operating in a reckless manner and Bobinski was a known suspect.
As a result of the search warrants, agents found a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic Llama handgun, a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic Ruger (reported as stolen out of Milwaukee), a loaded 9mm semi-automatic Glock handgun, a loaded tactical 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, 256.7 grams of marijuana, 50 marijuana cartridges, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and $1,175.
As of Friday afternoon, four suspects are being held in Racine County Jail for the following recommended charges:
Zachery Zavala
- Delivery of marijuana, three counts
- Delivery of psilocybin (mushrooms)
- Possession of a firearm by felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining drug trafficking place, six counts
- Probation hold
Trestin Manar
- Delivery of marijuana, five counts
- Delivery of Schedule II narcotic, three counts
- Possession with intent to deliver, 200-1000 grams, while armed
- Maintaining drug trafficking place, six counts
Anthony Eaton
- Possession of firearm by felon, three counts
Joe D. Espinoza Jr.
- Multiple warrants for bail jumping
- Carrying a concealed weapon
There are still multiple active felony warrants for the arrest of Bobinski, Amanti N. Underwood-Given and Xavian C. Cruz.
RCSO is urging anyone with the whereabouts of any of these individuals to contact RCSO at 262-636-2300.
“Please use caution if you are forced to have contact with these individuals,” the release said.
Schmaling added in the release: I would also like to personally thank Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens who allowed one of his officers to be assigned as an Agent with the Metro Drug Task Force – that Agent led the complex investigation that took down a criminal enterprise operating in our community.”