Bag Boys bust in Racine: 4 arrested, drugs and guns seized; felony warrants out for 3 others

RACINE — Four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization were arrested during a bust involving local SWAT teams on Thursday morning in the City of Racine, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday afternoon news release.

According to the release, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County and City of Racine SWAT teams executed five narcotics-related search warrants in the city.

The warrants were issued for locations in the 1000 block of Williams Street, the 2000 block of St. Clair Street, the 2300 block of Green Street, the 900 block of Marquette Street and the 3500 block of Victory Avenue.

“While I am proud of the professionals in each of the participating agencies, everyone should be constantly aware of the tremendous danger of violence created by illegal guns and drugs in our community. People should be mindful of the important job performed by law enforcement officers on a daily basis,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release.

The investigation

The warrants were the culmination of an 8-month-long investigation into local drug trafficking organization Bag Boys, the release said.