Badger Liquor could be coming to Caledonia soon

CALEDONIA — A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is eying an expansion into Caledonia along the Interstate 94 corridor.

The Caledonia Village Board was set to approve a site, building and operations plan at its meeting Monday. The plan includes a roughly 22,500-square-foot alcohol distribution facility for Badger Liquor located on an existing vacant parcel of property at the corner of DeBack Lane and East Frontage Road in the DeBack Farms Business Park.

However, the board unanimously tabled a decision to approve the plan because there was an issue between the tenant and the landlord that is expected to be resolved soon, according to Trustee Tom Weatherston.

Badger Liquor is the “largest distributor of wine and spirits” in Wisconsin, according to its website. The company has locations in Fond du Lac, Milwaukee and Eau Claire.

“This type of development is suited for this location due to its proximity to access to the freeway,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner told The Journal Times. “This development will bring additional tax revenue to the village and bring jobs to the area.”

Badger Liquor declined comment on this report.

Also declining to comment was Wispark, the company that operates DeBack Farms Business Park; Wispark is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, the business that runs We Energies.

