Badger Liquor, a Wisconsin-based alcoholic beverage sales company, locks in plans for expansion into Racine County

CALEDONIA — A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is moving forward with an expansion into Caledonia, with plans for a new distribution center within the Interstate 94 corridor.

After a delay in the process earlier this month, the Caledonia Village Board at its meeting Monday has now approved a site plan, building plan and operations plan for Badger Liquor. The delay was due to an issue between the tenant and the landlord, which has now been resolved.

“The property owner is in favor of this proposal,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said at the meeting.

Trustee Tom Weatherston made a motion to approve the resolution regarding the site, building and operations plan and Trustee Dale Stillman seconded it. The motion was approved by the board unanimously 6-0 — Trustee Lee Wishau was excused.