Badger Liquor, a Wisconsin-based alcoholic beverage sales company, locks in plans for expansion into Racine County

CALEDONIA — A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is moving forward with an expansion into Caledonia, with plans for a new distribution center within the Interstate 94 corridor.
After a delay in the process earlier this month, the Caledonia Village Board at its meeting Monday has now approved a site plan, building plan and operations plan for Badger Liquor. The delay was due to an issue between the tenant and the landlord, which has now been resolved.
“The property owner is in favor of this proposal,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said at the meeting.
Trustee Tom Weatherston made a motion to approve the resolution regarding the site, building and operations plan and Trustee Dale Stillman seconded it. The motion was approved by the board unanimously 6-0 — Trustee Lee Wishau was excused.
The plan includes a roughly 22,500-square-foot alcohol distribution facility for Badger Liquor located on an existing vacant parcel of property at the corner of DeBack Lane and East Frontage Road in the DeBack Farms Business Park. A distribution facility is defined as a warehouse or other specialized building stocked with products to be redistributed to retailers, wholesalers or directly to consumers.
Village leaders have been banking on efforts like DeBack Farms to expand Caledonia's tax base and business opportunities.
Badger Liquor has locations in Fond du Lac, Milwaukee and Eau Claire. The company again declined to comment after declining to comment on an earlier report on its expansion plans.
Wispark, the company that operates DeBack Farms Business Park, additionally did not respond to requests for comment. Wispark is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, the business that runs We Energies.
The total property area is 4.92 acres and total site disturbance for the project will be 4.45 acres, village plans say. This development will have three exterior loading docks and 17 interior loading docks as part of the company’s operation. There will be 25 stalls for parking.
Prior to any building permits issued, Badger Liquor will need to get approvals for stormwater management, erosion control and grading plans from the Water Utility Department and Engineering Department.