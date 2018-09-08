RACINE — It’s a Friday in early August at the Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave. Several groups are eating outside on the patio, overflowing from the packed restaurant that opened just two years ago. Everything is normal until a fight breaks out in the apartment upstairs and two individuals are arrested, Blue Bear co-owner Tesa Santoro-Schulte said.
They were there to arrest John Ballard, who reportedly owns the Blue Bear's building and the building next door, which once housed a resale shop; Ballard told The Journal Times he was living there even though it isn't a residence. Ballard has also been fixing up the apartment above the restaurant where the fight reportedly occurred, according to Santoro-Schulte.
The arrest wasn't the first time something like this happened, Santoro-Schulte said. She said there have been other fights, loud parties, drinking and drug use “at all hours of the day," and it's become a threat to her business.
"No one wants to hear or see this nonsense when they’re coming for breakfast at 9 o’clock in the morning," Santoro-Schulte said.
After Ballard's arrest, restaurant staff scrambled to apologize and keep food and drinks flowing. But, 20 minutes later, another man “stumbled into the restaurant, high on something, and locked himself in the bathroom,” Santoro-Schulte said.
Police were called and made another arrest as Santoro-Schulte apologized to patrons for the second time in less than an hour.
“There were still customers on the patio that witnessed the first incident,” Santoro-Schulte said. “How many of these people do you think are going to come back if they’ve never been here before?”
The ripple effect of a ‘nuisance property’
Situations like this one are making City Council members consider creating stricter laws for both tenants and landlords when unsafe and obtrusive behavior becomes a constant headache for neighbors and a threat to businesses.
Santoro-Schulte presented her concerns to the City of Racine Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Aug. 15. At the same meeting, Ald. John Tate II of the Third District (who does not sit on the committee) presented an issue that had arisen on the 1900 block of Hickory Grove where neighbors had raised concerns regarding “loud noise, public urination, fights and other issues at the property.”
“My main goal here is to make some sort of action plan, take it up to the next level, as it is our responsibility as alders, when the current systems are constantly failing,” Tate said.
Ald. Ray DeHahn, who passed away expectantly Thursday, and Tate both considered instituting a vetting process for property owners that would encourage landlords to promote more neighborly behavior in tenants.
DeHahn offered the idea of making all landlords pass credit and background checks.
“We don’t license landlords,” Tate added. “Perhaps we need to figure out some ways to solve these problems since we don’t have a direct means to deal with improper tenants … One of my fears as it relates to these things, if we do put in more stringent standards that ultimately put pressure on landlords, do we increase the likelihood of evictions maybe when they’re not necessary?”
Enforcement of the laws already in place has raised concerns, not to mention adding new ones.
Ald. Sandy Weidner of the Sixth District sits on the Public Safety and Licensing Committee, but she says her hands are tied.
“We can’t really legislate behavior … We can’t regulate common courtesy,” Weidner told The Journal Times. “It’s frustrating as a councilperson to hear the struggles that people have just living in their neighborhoods … It doesn’t do any good to write more ordinances if we don’t have the resources to enforce them.”
Santoro-Schulte told committee members that she had already gone to the police several times to report the issues. However, she said she was told that police wouldn’t be able to do much without a warrant.
“Even if myself or my staff saw a patrol every once in a while we’d feel a little more secure if something does go down we wouldn’t be just left out to dry,” Santoro-Schulte said.
Since 2017, police in the City of Racine have the ability to issue a “nuisance property” citation if they are called to a residence three times in 90 days, which comes with a minimum $300 fine.
Past institutions
Weidner said there used to be a dedicated committee for situations like this, the Committee on Housing and Neighborhoods. Eleven aldermen and at least one representative from every City of Racine department (except fire) sat on it, and community members were invited to present neighborhood issues to the committee. The aldermen and department heads could then immediately brainstorm solutions collaboratively.
“They could come to the meeting and talk about what’s going on in their neighborhoods,” Weidner told The Journal Times. “We could respond in a more rapid fashion.”
The Committee on Housing and Neighborhoods was shut down in 2006 under the order of former Mayor Gary Becker, according to Weidner. It was replaced by the Sustainable Neighborhood Listening Committee. That committee is filled by five aldermen and no department heads, which Weidner thinks makes it less effective than the Committee on Housing and Neighborhoods.
She offered the idea of beefing up Neighborhood Watch, or reviving some of the programs that it used to employ, such as writing letters to landlords of “nuisance properties,” in case the owner was unaware of what their tenant was up to.
“There was a time when Neighborhood Watch was able to be much more involved in these kind of neighborhood issues,” Weidner said at the Aug. 15 meeting, “until we removed their focus from neighborhood issues and required them to do more fundraising to compensate for the loss of funding we were getting from the Common Council.”
Perseverance
"I can’t tell you how many times a week people tell me what a ‘bad luck location’ this was and how nothing has been able to survive here for any length of time since the Stockade Pizza (which closed more than a decade ago),” Santoro-Schulte said as Blue Bear nears the start of its third year in business.
Santoro-Schulte told The Journal Times Thursday that her neighborhood troubles appear to be over. She said that there haven’t been any incidents in the last couple weeks, police have become more responsive and court records show that Ballard may be facing eviction.
Santoro-Schulte is relieved.
“We’re excited to be a part of the community and hope to be a catalyst for others to open and succeed here as well, but going through all of this the last several months has made us seriously reconsider our options," she said. “This is not a corner that we need to stay on, but we want to stay here. My husband and I are making Racine our home."
