Back to school – at home; Racine Unified kicks off school year with remote learning

“I think overall there was a positive vibe,” Gallien said. “We had some students who experienced technical difficulty, but I was very impressed with the level of engagement that was happening across those two schools, as well as the level of preparedness by our teachers … The message has been pretty much the same across the district — high levels of excitement, high levels of engagement, some minor difficulties with technology early in the day.”

The view from homeAt the Wooddell family home on Kentucky Avenue in Racine, sisters Ellianna (fifth grade) and Lilliana (fourth grade), both students at Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., were participating in remote instruction from their bedrooms.

While excited for the school year to have finally arrived after summer vacation, both said they missed being in school.

“It’s not my favorite,” Elliana said, calling it “really sad” that she’s not able to be on-site at Red Apple. “I’d rather go to school instead of having virtual. I like learning in the classroom, definitely. I like that I can see all my friends and make contact with them.”

Lilliana agrees.