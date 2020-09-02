Back to school – at home; Racine Unified kicks off school year with remote learning

RACINE — The nearly 18,000 students enrolled in the Racine Unified School District started off the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, but unlike every other first day, heading to school saw students cracking open their Chromebooks at home.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which dramatically altered the end of the 2019-20 school year, has also left an indelible mark on the start of the 2020-21 school year at RUSD, where students are beginning the school year with a structured remote learning model.
RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district is planning to follow the structured remote learning model through the first quarter, with a re-evaluation planned for mid-October to determine “what our next steps will be,” noting Unified “is prepared to go beyond the first quarter” with structured remote learning if needed.
Gallien said the structured remote learning model put in place at RUSD was the work of a “large contingency of district staff that worked together to develop a robust plan” for learning over the summer.
“It’s been a challenge, but in a district this size you have very talented staff that can work collaboratively to get the job done,” he said, noting the model has a two-pronged emphasis “on both academics and social-emotional learning.”
Gallien spent Tuesday morning touring at two district schools — Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St., Racine, and Jerome I. Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
“I think overall there was a positive vibe,” Gallien said. “We had some students who experienced technical difficulty, but I was very impressed with the level of engagement that was happening across those two schools, as well as the level of preparedness by our teachers … The message has been pretty much the same across the district — high levels of excitement, high levels of engagement, some minor difficulties with technology early in the day.”
The view from homeAt the Wooddell family home on Kentucky Avenue in Racine, sisters Ellianna (fifth grade) and Lilliana (fourth grade), both students at Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., were participating in remote instruction from their bedrooms.
While excited for the school year to have finally arrived after summer vacation, both said they missed being in school.
“It’s not my favorite,” Elliana said, calling it “really sad” that she’s not able to be on-site at Red Apple. “I’d rather go to school instead of having virtual. I like learning in the classroom, definitely. I like that I can see all my friends and make contact with them.”
Lilliana agrees.
“I like it (remote learning), but I’d rather go back to regular school,” she said. “I like online school, but it’s not as good as regular school, where I can actually see my friends and my teacher and not just stare at a screen to see them. And I like doing stuff better in the classroom. Online, it’s not my favorite.”
Another drawback to learning at home, she said, are various distractions of home life, including the family cat walking over her Chromebook keyboard.
But on the upside, Lilliana said one positive is no face masks are required for remote learning: “If we did go back to school I’d probably have to wear a mask, and I don’t like wearing masks.”
Their parents, Heather and Eugene Wooddell, said they believe that the structured remote learning model put in place by Unified is making the best of an unusual public health situation.
“I’m feeling cautiously optimistic,” said Heather, who works as a long-term substitute teacher in the Kenosha Unified School District. “It looks like they’ve made a lot of changes from what we saw in the spring, when the teachers were just thrown into it. The schools were scrambling. It wasn’t something they anticipated. Now, they’ve got a plan. I think it’s going to be a much different experience.
“Nothing is ever going to be as good as face-to-face learning, the girls miss being at school, but given the situation, I’m feeling very positive. I think my biggest concern is keeping my children … motivated and working instead of being lazy and slacking off because they’re home. Our goal is to teach them to follow their virtual schedule so they can be as independent as possible.”
Working remotely from home since March for his job as a technical publications writer with Racine-based CNH, Eugene was home with this daughters for their first day of school and generally pleased with what he saw.
“I think, in the grand scheme, it’s going well,” he said. “I think Racine Unified is doing an excellent job. They’ve taken a bad situation and made the best of it.
“After the first few weeks I think they (Elliana and Lilliana) are going to fall into it. Kids are so resilient. They do well with change, better than adults do it seems.”
The view from school
At Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, the halls and classrooms were strangely empty for the first day of school, with Unified’s structured remote learning plan operational and students working online from home.
Bryan Bassler, a 17-year Horlick chemistry teacher, acknowledged that the new face of education is “a huge learning curve” for both students and teachers.
Bassler finds that he misses the interactive student-teacher dynamic that’s part-and-parcel of in-class instruction.
“I’m an interactive kind of teacher,” he said. “I love interacting with kids — you see their responses, you get to hear them answer questions. When you’re online they’re muted, you can’t hear them unless they chat or unmute themselves and talk … Now it’s just like crickets, you don’t hear anything. It’s odd.
“I’m missing a lot with the interaction with the students, but that’s the times we live in, Bassler said: “It’s a different mindset as far as teacher — you’re now more of a lecturer than a teacher … it’s hard to be a teacher with a virtual set-up.”
Horlick Principal Angela Appmann said the first day of the school year went well.
“I want to credit our teachers who really put it together,” she said. “It’s a whole new way of doing things. Who would have thought this would be our new reality right now? It’s all new, it’s all different. But we have to look at it through a lens of opportunities.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.