Back To Business: Martin's Garage celebrates 91 years of excellent customer service
BACK TO BUSINESS

Back To Business: Martin's Garage celebrates 91 years of excellent customer service

Apprenticeship at Martin's

Michael Wittrock performs basic maintenance work on a truck in 2017 at Martin’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram, 1422 Main St., Union Grove. Wittrock got the job after completing an apprenticeship he took while attending Horlick High School.

 RICARDO TORRES, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Martin's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM

Martin's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & RAM employees stand in front of the car dealership on Main Street in Union Grove on Tuesday. From left, in back: Toni Martin, Tom Walton and Ron Chess. From left, in front: Noah Ring, Greg Mareska, Mike Reed, Doyal Abbot and Marcus Jones. 

UNION GROVE — For the last 91 years, Martin’s Garage car dealership on Main Street has famously provided excellent customer service to anyone that walks in.

“It’s just what we do,” said Toni Martin, a fourth generation family member who has been working at the dealership for the last 25 years.

The Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM dealer opened in Downtown Union Grove in 1930 and has been a mainstay in the community ever since. Martin’s Garage has new and pre-owned vehicles, flexible financing options and a dedicated repair/service center.

Its customer service is exemplified by the staff there: Most of them have worked at Martin’s Garage for many years, Toni said.

“I’m driven by helping the customer,” said Doyal Abbott, parts manager, an employee of at least 22 years. “It’s the reason I get up in the morning. We (the staff) all love to help. It’s infectious.”

Picking out a new car

Mike Reed, salesperson at Martin, helps two customers pick a new truck on Tuesday. 

Robbyn Wilks, a Union Grove native who has moved to Kenosha County, first went to Martin’s Garage in 2005. Since then, she has bought four cars from the dealership, having just purchased her most recent car — a Dodge Durango — recently.

“It’s a comfortable, hometown feeling,” Wilks said of visiting Martin’s Garage, whether it’s for a new purchase or a service.

Wilks added the repair staff are “really good at explaining things, and listening to me. It’s more special when a dealership has a service department that’s good.”

Abbott said the staff do their best to make anyone who comes in feel like family. It comes from the staff members themselves treating each other like family, Toni added.

“You can feel it whenever someone really wants to help you versus it’s just a job for them,” Abbott said. “It’s more than just a job for me.”

The positive environment, especially between his coworkers, “makes me want to come to work,” Abbott added.

Wilks said her son, who is living in California, is looking for a car.

“I told him, ‘Just come home, come to Martin’s, where they know you,” Wilks said jokingly.

For more information on Martin’s Garage, like store hours, directions and contact information, visit their website at martinsgarage.net.

