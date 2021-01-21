 Skip to main content
Baby zebra livestream is today
RACINE ZOO

Baby zebra livestream is today

RACINE — The bidding for the name of the Racine Zoo's new baby zebra starts at 7 p.m. and continues until 7:30 Thursday, Jan. 21, via livestream on the Racine Zoo's website, racinezoo.org

The livestream will include a talk about the new baby foal as well as an appearance from Racine Zoo's zebra specialist and curator of animal care and conservation education who will go in-depth about the behind the scenes of zebra mom, Promise, and her new baby boy. 

The livestream will also include a silent auction to bid on a name for the baby foal. Funds will be raised to support the zoo's new zebra family and the winning name will be announced at the end of the livestream. Bidding is open until 7:30 p.m.

For limited time, the Racine Zoo is also selling T-shirts and hoodies featuring the zebra family. All proceeds will go directly towards caring for the baby foal. 

To buy the exclusive apparel or for more information about the baby zebra, visit racinezoo.org.

