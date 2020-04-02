Baby born in McDonald’s parking lot on Taylor Avenue

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUNT PLEASANT – In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic that has hit the nation, South Shore firefighters had a change of pace for one special call – or special delivery - on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, South Shore firefighters received a call for a woman giving birth in the McDonald’s parking lot at 4707 Taylor Ave.

The family was on the way to Ascension All Saints hospital in their SUV, said South Shore Lt. William Miller. But the baby wasn’t waiting so they pulled over and the baby was born right there in the parking lot, Miller said.

The baby and mother were both doing well at the time and were both taken from there to All Saints, Miller said.

“It was definitely a change of pace,” said Miller, who was on scene for the birth. “Instead of someone being sick and end of their life. It was the other way around for a change.”

