SOMERS — Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at “Babies on the Farm,” open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. two Saturdays and Sundays, June 10-11 and 17-18.

Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at jerrysmithfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free.

The festival features “an array of adorable baby animals,” organizers said. “From fluffy chicks and playful lambs to foxes, skunks and even a kangaroo, the farm becomes a lively playground.”

The event also includes presentations on animal care, allowing children to learn about animal life cycles, habitats and basic farming practices.

A Fennec Fox Encounter, a Skunk Encounter and a Kangaroo Encounter are all available, for an extra fee.

The encounters take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and must be scheduled in advance by calling Colleen at 847-849-6303. (Note: Animals will take intermittent breaks throughout the day, determined by the handler as needed. Encounters are based on the animal’s voluntary participation and are subject to close early if the animal does not wish to participate.)

Tickets are $60 for the 15-minute Fennec Fox Encounter. A maximum of two people can sign up for one 15-minute time slot. If you’d like to bring a friend, you can add a second person to join you for $40. Participants must be over the age of 5, and children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a paying adult. The charge for a kangaroo or skunk encounter is $30. The second person costs $20.

At all animal encounters, the handler will go over rules and directions. Guests are seated for encounters and will be taught the appropriate way to hold, pet, and interact with animals. Guests are allowed to take photographs.

During the festival, visitors can also interact with piglets, calves, lambs, bunnies and baby goats.

General admission also includes a bouncing pad, a petting zoo and hay rides.