Azarian keeps contract for demolition of The Park, illegal padlocking of doors was a 'misunderstanding'

RACINE — Azarian Wrecking will retain the contract to demolish The Park-Capitol Theater, 3017 Washington Ave.
The Public Works and Services Committee recommended on Jan. 12 to award the contract to the second-lowest bidder, Veit & Co., rather than the lowest bidder, Racine-based Azarian Wrecking, which had bid $199,777 for the project.
Concerns were raised about Azarian Wrecking after a company representative put padlocks on the doors to The Park, thus locking out the building’s owner.
Owner Sam Azarian said the city failed to communicate the antiques in the building would not be part of the salvage. However, Azarian’s low bid was made with his understanding he would be able to offset the low bid by selling the antiques in the building.
Apple was in the process of removing his belongings from the building when the doors were padlocked. Azarian said he could see through the windows that items were disappearing. Initially unaware that it was Apple removing the property, and concerned about protecting his bid, Azarian padlocked the doors.
City Building Inspector Ken Plaski cut the padlocks off personally when he learned what was going on.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson, who made the motion to keep the contract with Azarian Wrecking, said the situation was a “misunderstanding” that should not cost Azarian Wrecking the contract.
Additionally, if the contract were awarded to New Berlin-based Veit & Company, that would cost the city more than $25,000 more than the contract with Azarian.
Aldermen voting in favor of the motion to keep the contract with Azarian were Peterson, Maurice Horton, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jason Meekma, Jennifer Levie, Marcus West, Mary Land, Melissa Lemke and Sam Peete.
Looking back at Racine's former theaters
Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces.