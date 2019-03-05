Funeral Services

A visitation for Anthony Azarian is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, with a remembrance service, at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

A second visitation is scheduled from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, with a memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., Racine.

Arrangements are being handled by Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home in Racine.