Axe Sighted, an ax-throwing range, opens in Kansasville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSASVILLE — After about a month of postponing its opening, ax-throwing business Axe Sighted has begun renting out lanes.

The grand opening for the business, which is temporarily located at Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75) in Kansasville, was Friday. The lanes were full, the beer was flowing and the axes were splitting wood.

The grand opening was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner of Axe Sighted Brad Londre said it was a little disappointing, but that it wasn’t all bad news.

“Having it postponed got us more organized so we weren’t as rushed,” Londre said. “It gave us more than enough time.”

Currently, five standing lanes are available. A mobile trailer with two additional lanes was constructed and is ready for use but hasn’t been in operation yet. It will be used once more people sign up to throw, Londre said.

The trailer will allow Axe Sighted to rent out space for private parties and allow for travel, maybe moving the business to a bar in Racine. Londre and his wife, Tina, also are looking into other locations around Racine, Kenosha and Lake Geneva. There also is the possibility of traveling to fairs and festivals, including the Racine County Fair, Londre said.