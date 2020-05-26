Axe Sighted, an ax-throwing range, opens in Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — After about a month of postponing its opening, ax-throwing business Axe Sighted has begun renting out lanes.
The grand opening for the business, which is temporarily located at Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75) in Kansasville, was Friday. The lanes were full, the beer was flowing and the axes were splitting wood.
The grand opening was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner of Axe Sighted Brad Londre said it was a little disappointing, but that it wasn’t all bad news.
“Having it postponed got us more organized so we weren’t as rushed,” Londre said. “It gave us more than enough time.”
Currently, five standing lanes are available. A mobile trailer with two additional lanes was constructed and is ready for use but hasn’t been in operation yet. It will be used once more people sign up to throw, Londre said.
The trailer will allow Axe Sighted to rent out space for private parties and allow for travel, maybe moving the business to a bar in Racine. Londre and his wife, Tina, also are looking into other locations around Racine, Kenosha and Lake Geneva. There also is the possibility of traveling to fairs and festivals, including the Racine County Fair, Londre said.
Dead Mann’s Saloon Owner Keith Mann said adding ax throwing to his bar was a great idea and a great addition to the property. The bar typically has softball leagues and volleyball during the summers.
“There’s not one (ax-throwing business) around here,” Mann said. “So, I said, ‘let’s do it.’ ”
Dead Mann’s Saloon sits on 3 acres of land, so Mann said he’s excited to see it being used.
Londre, his wife, Tina, and staff are available to help ax throwers if needed. However, they aren’t going to hover.
“We want to keep this as fun as possible,” Londre said.
Doing business
Londre leases the space from Mann, and so a percentage of revenue Londre makes will go to Mann. Mann said he enjoys not having to worry about staffing the ax-throwing because Londre handles it.
Mann said the ax-throwing has brought in area bikers as well as people from out of town and out of state.
This was true for Kathy and Thad Christiansen, who drove up from Spring Grove, Ill., for the grand opening.
They recently shared a lane with several of their friends.
“It’s good to be together again,” Kathy Christiansen said. She had seen ax throwing ventures elsewhere and wanted to try it during Friday’s good weather.
“It’s a little out of the norm and we’re outside,” she said.
Future plans
Londre and Mann have plans to add a picnic area next to the ax-throwing area. This would be so families who don’t want to spend time at the bar can still participate in ax throwing and sit outside. Additionally, an outside bar is in the works.
Sunday night team leagues will be held June 7 until July 26. Tuesday night individual leagues will be held June 9 until July 28. Sign-up is online and there is a maximum of 16 teams.
Dead Mann’s Saloon is to host a 9-year anniversary party on Saturday and there will be an ax-throwing cash tournament as a part of the festivities.
Reservations and admission
Lanes are open Thursday to Sunday.
Reservations, which can be made online at axesighted.com are strongly encouraged. Reservation admission is $25 per person for 90 minutes of play time. Walk-ins are accepted; but walk-in admission is $25 per person for only 60 minutes.
To book a private lane, reservations must be made for a minimum of four people. Smaller group reservations are accepted but the party may have to share a lane with another party depending on space.
