Awards given to those who helped Downtown Racine shine over difficult year

RACINE — Tasia White, a former school principal turned owner of TaejaVu's on Main, a seafood and soul food restaurant on Main Street that opened in October, said it still feels "very surreal" to be running her own restaurant.
TaejaVu's was one of 10 businesses to take the risk and open in Downtown Racine in 2020, a year in which the food industry was battered by changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
White is being honored for her efforts, being awarded Best New Small Business by the Downtown Racine Corp. on Thursday at the virtual State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation.
White said she pursued opening the restaurant, despite the pandemic, because it was her late mother's dream. MT Boyle, DRC board chairman, said White is "the epitome of taking a risk, and putting your heart and soul into a business."
White thanked the businesses of Downtown and DRC for their support through the past few months: "Downtown has wrapped their arms around me and supported me."
The Best New Small Business was one of five awards given out by the DRC, along with the Downtown Showcase Award, Downtown Champion Award, Corporate Citizenship Award and Downtown CPR Award.
The DRC reported it received a record-breaking 60 nominations for its awards this year.
"With so much happening and growing in Downtown Racine, it is always exciting to celebrate the accomplishments of this great community," Boyle said in a press release.
Downtown Showcase Award
When cities might have laid dormant over last summer due to the pandemic, Racine residents and visitors head out to the waters of Lake Michigan for a safe and socially distanced session of yoga at DRC's Bend and Brew.
The event, led by Yoga Roots Racine, was held multiple times, too — and even extended the yoga sessions through the warm-weather bout in November. It saw 1,200 attendees in total.
Yoga Roots Racine was awarded the Downtown Showcase Award, for an event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors/residents and helped improve the overall image of downtown.
"It's been an honor," said Mary Totero, co-owner of Yoga Roots Racine. "We love being here in Racine."
Downtown Champion Award
Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant won the Downtown Champion Award — for a business or organization that is "the ultimate citizen, supporting Downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship" — for their help in the large Christmas tree that glistened in Downtown Racine over the holidays and other community events.
"A tree with lights on it is so simple, but it's amazing how it can lift people up in these difficult times," said Tim McAdams, store director of the Festival Foods.
Corporate Citizenship Award
Stan and Mary Anderson — who have spearheaded an effort to fundraise money for Racine small businesses through the Venmo Challenge — were given the Corporate Citizenship Award, for those who have been "a catalyst" in improving downtown through services or promotion.
The Andersons have raised about $37,000 out of their $100,000 goal throughout the challenge, which seeks donations through an app called Venmo.
"We're just trying to bring joy to people," said Stan Anderson.
Downtown CPR Award
Smoke'd on the Water — a restaurant and music venue along the water on Fifth Street — won the Downtown CPR Award, which recognizes the redevelopment of a property or area in downtown that has helped the neighborhood.
Smoke'd on the Water hosted 66 acts at the restaurant over the summer in a safe manner, said owner Caleb Robinson. Kruse said bringing those events to the restaurant revitalized the boat launch nearby.
"It felt like normal, so we just kept doing it," Robinson said.
State of the Downtown Address
Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC, delivered some updates and achievements of Downtown Racine in the last year in a State of the Downtown Address. Ten new businesses opened in 2020 and 54 events were held safely.
Kruse also mentioned new attractions for 2021, including an online Valentine's gift guide, Sunday Socials on the Square and the Chili Ice Walk, which will take place this Saturday in Downtown Racine.
"We are extremely proud of our accomplishments this year and the way we were able to pivot amid the COVID challenges, while still inviting people downtown in a safe manner," Kruse said.
The full event can be viewed online on the DRC's website, www.racinedowntown.com.