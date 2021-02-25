Awards given to those who helped Downtown Racine shine over difficult year

RACINE — Tasia White, a former school principal turned owner of TaejaVu's on Main, a seafood and soul food restaurant on Main Street that opened in October, said it still feels "very surreal" to be running her own restaurant.

TaejaVu's was one of 10 businesses to take the risk and open in Downtown Racine in 2020, a year in which the food industry was battered by changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

White is being honored for her efforts, being awarded Best New Small Business by the Downtown Racine Corp. on Thursday at the virtual State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation.

White said she pursued opening the restaurant, despite the pandemic, because it was her late mother's dream. MT Boyle, DRC board chairman, said White is "the epitome of taking a risk, and putting your heart and soul into a business."

White thanked the businesses of Downtown and DRC for their support through the past few months: "Downtown has wrapped their arms around me and supported me."