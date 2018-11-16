Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — An 80-year-old Janesville man who died in Lake Michigan near the Racine Yacht Club Oct. 6 died of hypothermia, as a preliminary examination has indicated.

Racine County Medical Examiner Mike Payne said Friday that an autopsy concluded that Thomas S. Lattomus died of hypothermia. He also had an intoxicating level of alcohol in his blood, 0.13 percent, and had pre-existing cardiac conditions, Payne said.

He was found in the water at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 near the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., where he was a slip holder. Payne said the authorities, including his office, surmise that because Lattomus was inebriated, he went to his boat, fell in the water and succumbed to conditions.

According to his online obituary, Lattomus served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the Janesville General Motors plant.

“His true passion was sailing,” his obituary stated. “He sailed on numerous cruising excursions with family and friends from the Racine Yacht Club. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge by teaching new sailors navigation, rules of the road, and good seamanship.”

