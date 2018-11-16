RACINE — An 80-year-old Janesville man who died in Lake Michigan near the Racine Yacht Club Oct. 6 died of hypothermia, as a preliminary examination has indicated.
Racine County Medical Examiner Mike Payne said Friday that an autopsy concluded that Thomas S. Lattomus died of hypothermia. He also had an intoxicating level of alcohol in his blood, 0.13 percent, and had pre-existing cardiac conditions, Payne said.
He was found in the water at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 near the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., where he was a slip holder. Payne said the authorities, including his office, surmise that because Lattomus was inebriated, he went to his boat, fell in the water and succumbed to conditions.
According to his online obituary, Lattomus served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the Janesville General Motors plant.
“His true passion was sailing,” his obituary stated. “He sailed on numerous cruising excursions with family and friends from the Racine Yacht Club. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge by teaching new sailors navigation, rules of the road, and good seamanship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.