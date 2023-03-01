KENOSHA — The Civil War Museum and Blue House Books are hosting a free program featuring five authors of military history.

The panel discussion is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the museum, 5400 First Ave.

The program — "Documenting History: The Process and Importance of Military History Books" — features the five authors discussing their careers documenting historical events.

The discussion will be led by Civil War Museum Curator Doug Dammann.

The discussion panel will consist of authors K.M. Waldvogel, Julia Gimbel, Robert J. Laplander, Allen J. Ottens and David A. Powell.

The focus of the discussion will include the American Revolution, Civil War and both world wars.

After the discussion, the authors will take part in a question-and-answer session with the audience, with time at the end to meet with the panelists.

The authors' books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.