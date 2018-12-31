RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who was found Sunday morning in a vehicle in Lake Michigan.
The woman was identified as 40-year-old Valencia G. Days of Racine, by the Sheriff’s Office.
Reports Sunday said that the woman who died was 30 years old, although the Sheriff’s Office said Days was actually 40 at the time of her death.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said they do not suspect foul play regarding the incident.
“There’s never a good time to lose a loved one, especially during the holiday season,” Schmaling said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Days family during this incredibly sad and difficult time.”
At about 2:18 a.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had driven into Lake Michigan and was floating in the water, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Racine Police Department officers and Racine County Sheriff’s officers responded to the scene and searched several locations along the lakefront. The Racine County Water Rescue team was also called to the area around the Fifth Street boat launch, near Pershing Park.
At about 6:49 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was found in about 8 feet of water as it was being pulled away from the shore by the current.
Divers were able to gain access to the vehicle and removed Days from the vehicle. Rescuers were unable to revive her.