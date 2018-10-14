CALEDONIA — What looks like rugby, has jump balls like basketball and where players can kick the ball through a goal like soccer? Australian football, or “footy” as it’s commonly referred to.
On Saturday, the United States Australian Football League (USAFL) began its national championship tournament at the SCORe Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia. The championship round is scheduled for Sunday and the event was organized by Real Racine.
Teams from all over the country descended on Racine County to show their passion for a game most Americans are unaware of.
For Jim and Ann Lothian, who traveled from Virginia to be at the tournament, this tournament is special to them.
“We haven’t seen our son in a year, he’s been in Australia, he just got back,” Ann Lothian said. “He plays on a club team there. So he’s been over there playing.”
Their son William plays for the Baltimore Dockers.
Until his son decided to start playing, Jim Lothian said he did not know anything about the game.
“I think this is really cool, this is the first time we’ve ever seen it,” Jim Lothian said. “It’s great. It’s fast moving but it’s still rough. It incorporates the best of a lot of different games that we play.”
Some local residents came out to see what this game is all about.
Mount Pleasant residents Joe and Janet Molnar decided to take in a few games before watching the Milwaukee Brewers play against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs.
“We wanted to know what Aussie football was and now we know a little bit,” Joe Molnar said. “They throw the ball in the air in the middle of the field the way a basketball game starts, you can kick it, you can run it (to score).”
Footy is a lot different than normal American football, and it might take new fans some time to get used to it.
“I don’t see where they have any skilled players like Aaron Rodgers,” Joe Molnar said. “It’s kind of, ‘Go get the ball and carry it to the end of the field.’”
For Janet Molnar, she said she enjoyed watching all of the action on the field and thinks it’s good for Racine County to bring in these different types of activities.
“I think it’s a great sport. I couldn’t believe how many play on the team,” Janet Molnar said. “It’s meeting people and talking about their culture and our culture.”
