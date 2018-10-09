CALEDONIA — Are you ready for some “footy”?
The United States Australian Football League National Championships are coming to the Soccer Complex of Racine (SCORe), 9505 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia, on Saturday and Sunday in an event coordinated by Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion agency.
Australian Football, nicknamed “footy” and “Aussie rules,” is a game played on an oval-shaped field about 200 yards long. Each team of 18 players is allowed to move the ball (also called a “footy”) using any part of their bodies. Points are scored by kicking, hitting or running the ball through the goal.
About 1,200 players and coaches, plus family members, are expected in town for the event.
Cari Greving, Real Racine events director, says the USAFL National Championships will be much more than a sports tournament.
“We’re making this an Australia meets Wisconsin event,” Greving says. “This is going to be very special for the Racine area. We invite the community to watch this exciting sport and cheer these incredible athletes.”
The competition is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but it’s wise to bring a chair, organizers say. The matches will also be live-streamed via ESPN3 all weekend.
The Australian Consulate public affairs team from Chicago will have a tent at the tournament site to distribute information and souvenirs. Culver’s of Racine is making an exclusive custard flavor with Tim Tam cookies, an Australian favorite, that will be sold on site both days.
Another highlight is the Mateship Cup, a special footy match played at 2 p.m. Sunday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of American and Australian troops fighting side-by-side at the Battle of Hamel in France during World War I. Featuring members of both the Australian and U.S. military, teams will be wearing specially designed uniforms and play for the honor of hoisting the Mateship Cup given by the Australian Embassy and the USAFL.
Commemorative Mateship Cup jerseys will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the jersey sales will be split between Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and Girls in the Game, a Chicago organization dedicated to empowering girls to be game-changers.
To learn more about the USAFL Nationals, visit www.realracine.com/usafl
