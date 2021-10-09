Aurora's Mount Pleasant medical center set to accept patients in February

Major system

Advocate Aurora was created in its current form in late 2017 when Wisconsin-based Aurora Health Care merged with Advocate Health Care of Illinois.

According to a release: "Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 12 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the U.S. and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 75,000 employees, including 22,000 nurses and the region’s largest employed medical staff and home health organization. A national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care, the system serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care."