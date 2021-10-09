Aurora's Mount Pleasant medical center set to accept patients in February

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction on what will be one of Racine County's two biggest hospitals is now complete, Advocate Aurora Health announced Friday.
The new Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant is expected to begin accepting patients in February 2022, on pace with the schedule announced pre-pandemic.
The $230 million, 198,000-square-foot hospital "reached substantial completion" on Sept. 23, Advocate Aurora reported.
It includes 60 beds including 12 intensive care beds, five operating rooms and two procedure rooms. Offerings are to include "inpatient care, surgical services, Level 3 Trauma emergency department, plus rehabilitation, imaging, lab and pharmacy," Advocate Aurora announced.
It is located immediately at 1320 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), on the east side of Interstate 94 in Mount Pleasant, about 6.25 miles from Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., which remains the county's biggest medical facility with multiple buildings on a plot of 10.7 acres.
Froedtert South is planning a new hospital of its own just east of the Aurora facility at 12900 Washington Ave., where Highway 20 intersects with Highway V.
Advocate Aurora estimates that 490 new jobs will be tied to its new hospital. Hiring is ongoing. (Go to careers.aah.org to apply or learn more.)
“We are a giant step closer to opening our doors to serve patients in this community with inpatient care, surgical services and a Level 3 trauma emergency department," stated Lisa Just, president of the new medical center.
Some minor construction remains, according to general contractor Mortenson Co., including "putting finishing touches on the interior and landscaping the grounds."
Expanding influence and care
Advocate Aurora has been expanding in Racine County.
It already runs the biggest medical center in western Racine County: at 252 McHenry St., Burlington.
In just the past five years, its health center at 8400 Washington Ave. has been expanded and revamped; the former Pier 1 Imports in a Regency Mall outlot has been turned into a health care center that opened in February of this year; and a $13 million, 22,500-square-foot health center at 6611 Spring St. opened in March 2020.
Additionally, there are Advocate Aurora health centers at 1151 Warwick Way, Racine; 5333 Douglas Ave. Caledonia; and 4320 67th Drive, Union Grove. There's also a rehabilitation center at 7300 Washington Ave.
Field of dreams
Groundbreaking on the hospital occurred in October 2019, more than a year after it was sold by the Kuiper family whose 96-acre property had been a family farm since 1952.
Duane Kuiper, the retired MLB player turned Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants, grew up there.