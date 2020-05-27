Aurora Medical Centers in Burlington, Kenosha announce new free community testing sites

Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th St., will also offer free testing to anyone (not just community members) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week.

In a release, Aurora said "The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient." The health system said that the cost of the test will either be billed to the patient's insurance or, if the patient does not have insurance, Aurora will "absorb the cost of the test."

Symptoms for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptoms are expected to arise 2-14 days after the patient is exposed to the virus.

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get their test results. Results are expected in 4-7 days.

Emphasis on testing