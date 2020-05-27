You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Aurora Medical Centers in Burlington, Kenosha announce new free community testing sites
1 comment
alert

Aurora Medical Centers in Burlington, Kenosha announce new free community testing sites

BURLINGTON — Advocate Aurora Health on Wednesday announced six new free drive-thru community testing sites for COVID-19, where any community member "experiencing at least one COVID symptom" can get tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested, you must be pre-registered by calling 877-819-5034 or by going to aah.org/testing.

One of the sites is at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, 252 McHenry St. It will be open from 1-5:05 p.m. Monday-Friday. Only members of the greater Burlington community will be able to get an appointment at that location.

Burlington was the first community to get free testing offered in Racine County when the Wisconsin National Guard ran a testing site from May 12-16 at Burlington High School. Another National Guard testing site will remain active through at least Saturday in the Festival Hall parking lot in Downtown Racine.

The testing continues 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th St., will also offer free testing to anyone (not just community members) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week.

In a release, Aurora said "The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient." The health system said that the cost of the test will either be billed to the patient's insurance or, if the patient does not have insurance, Aurora will "absorb the cost of the test."

Symptoms for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include: 

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Symptoms are expected to arise 2-14 days after the patient is exposed to the virus.

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get their test results. Results are expected in 4-7 days.

Emphasis on testing

Jim Skogsbergh

Skogsbergh

“We know that more testing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19. With our ability to secure more testing supplies, we’re pleased to offer a convenient way for more people to get tested,” Advocate Aurora Health President/CEO Jim Skogsbergh stated. “We care deeply about the communities we serve and we are committed to ensuring access to testing, including for our communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID. We all owe it to each other to do what we can to stop the spread.”

State leaders support extensions of access to people getting tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm

Palm

“Testing is fundamental to our ability to box in the virus," Andrea Palm, the secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Wednesday during a briefing with reporters. “Even if your symptoms are mild, get a test."

Other Aurora sites offering free testing in southeast Wisconsin include:

Aurora Midtown Clinic

  • 5818 W Capitol Drive, Milwaukee
  • 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
  • Opened last week

Aurora Sinai Medical Center

  • 945 N. 12th St., Milwaukee
  • 2:30-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
  • Community members only

Aurora Summit Medical Center

  • 36500 Aurora Drive, Oconomowoc
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m., seven days a week

Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh

  • 855 N. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday
  • Community members only

Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc Co.

  • 5000 Memorial Drive, Two Rivers
  • 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders
Local News

Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders

“Like many in Racine, I will be closely watching which businesses are protecting their employees and their customers, and which ones are not. I will not hesitate to publicly acknowledge good actors and bad ones,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “If cases are traced to a business because of violations of this new order, we will publicly identify that business and they will be shut down.”

+2
Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders
Local News

Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders

“Like many in Racine, I will be closely watching which businesses are protecting their employees and their customers, and which ones are not. I will not hesitate to publicly acknowledge good actors and bad ones,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “If cases are traced to a business because of violations of this new order, we will publicly identify that business and they will be shut down.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News