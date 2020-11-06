Aurora Medical Center project halfway to completion

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction of the new $230 million Aurora Medical Center complex on the northeast corner of I-94 and Highway 20 has reached a midway point with the installation of prefabricated interior modules.
“Despite restrictions placed on the construction process by COVID-19, our construction partner, Mortenson Co., along with our other trade partners, have kept this important project moving ahead, safely and on time,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s south Wisconsin patient service area. “We’re on track to offer expanded health care services to our growing community when we open in 2022.”
Since the project’s October 2019 groundbreaking on a 96-acre site on the former Kuiper Farm, construction work has kept pace to meet a scheduled completion date at the end of 2021, with 230-300 construction workers on-site at any given time.
Just praised Mortenson for keeping the project on track during the ongoing pandemic.
“Mortenson has been a great partner as our general contractor,” she said. “They immediately implemented very safe practices to be sure that they were keeping their staff and their trade partners safe during this pandemic, implementing social distancing, masking, screening of their staff members, hygiene practices, as well as changes in how they did their work in order to maintain those safe practices. They were very, very strict in their COVID prevention tactics. Because of that they were able to continue to work and stay on target, on schedule, for our project.”
The announcement was welcomed by Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot.
“Advocate Aurora’s commitment to Racine County, more specifically the Village of Mount Pleasant, proves there is significant development happening in our village,” he said. “Building this new medical center on what used to be the Kuiper Farm represents their commitment to meeting the increasing health care needs of a growing community. We are amazed that in the time of a pandemic the new Aurora Medical Center is meeting its construction milestones. Given the partnership we already have with Advocate Aurora, we look forward to working with them as they grow and bring more jobs to the community.”
A growing presence in Racine County
Advocate Aurora operates a variety of health care facilities across Racine County:
- Aurora Health Center: 8400 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 1151 Warwick Way, Racine; 5333 Douglas Ave. Caledonia; 4320 67th Dr., Union Grove; 248-252 McHenry St., Burlington
- Aurora Rehabilitation Center, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- Aurora Medical Center, 248-252 McHenry St., Burlington
- Among Advocate Aurora’s newest facilities is the $13 million, 22,500-square-foot Aurora Health Center at 6611 Spring Street in Mount Pleasant, opened in March.
Concurrent with the development of Aurora Medical Center, Advocate Aurora is developing a $7.5 million Aurora Health Center facility in the former standalone Pier 1 Imports store at 2621 S. Green Bay Road on the western edge of Regency Mall in Racine, just south of Durand Avenue. The new clinic is slated to open in February 2021.
“Aurora’s been investing in the greater Racine community for over 25 years,” Just said. “We’ve been growing along with the community to be able to provide good access to health care in this geography … The community is growing. We’re having more of a demand for access to better health care.”
Just said the ongoing development of Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant was a natural next step in Advocate Aurora’s continued development of health care facilities in Racine County.
“What our research showed is we really need to complete the continuum of care for the Racine community,” Just said. “The missing pieces … were emergency services and in-patient beds. This hospital project now really allows us to complete that full continuum for the community — to provide those additional services along with the services we’ve been providing for a number of years.”
Construction milestones
Recent construction milestones include installation of prefabricated racks that include mechanical, electrical and plumbing, along with complete bathroom and exam room modules.
Just said prefabrication work, representing almost a third of the total project, was performed off-site in a rented “controlled environment” warehouse in the Renaissance Business Park in neighboring Sturtevant, with completed modules trucked to the construction site for installation.
“The construction on this project, in many ways, has been very cutting edge,” Just said. “Mortenson really led with all of our trade partners to really establish an opportunity to prefabricate much of the work. While individuals were working on the prefab site, we were able to have other people on the construction site.”
The construction team is now focused on completing the exterior of the building and will then move into the final phase of construction focusing on the remaining interior work.
Aligned to Advocate Aurora’s Safe Care Promise, Aurora Medical Center will include digital innovations such as clinic self-rooming technology, allowing patients to bypass the waiting room. Patients are assigned to a private exam room and will wait there until their doctor is ready to see them, decreasing exposure to illness and increasing privacy.
The facility will also include other patient-centered amenities such as outdoor gardens and relaxation areas to support families and aid healing.
In the interest of sustainability and environmental stewardship as part of Advocate Aurora Heath’s commitment to power its health care operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Just said Advocate Aurora will seek Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for Aurora Medical Center.
“Advocate Aurora puts a great value in sustainability,” she said.
What Aurora Medical Center will offer
When it opens in early 2022, Aurora Medical Center will encompass a 198,000-square-foot hospital with inpatient care, surgical services through five operating rooms, a Level 3 trauma emergency department, and rehabilitation, imaging, lab and pharmacy services. The 60-bed hospital will offer 12 intensive care beds and 48 medical-surgical beds.
“We’ll be able to offer a full scope of services to the community,” Just said.
The facility will also include an adjoining 98,000-square-foot medical office building housing approximately 24 specialty providers, sports medicine, rehabilitation services and a conference center.
Just said Aurora Medical Center is anticipated to employ around 300 people initially, with employment at the facility expected to “grow over time.”
