Aurora Medical Center project halfway to completion

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction of the new $230 million Aurora Medical Center complex on the northeast corner of I-94 and Highway 20 has reached a midway point with the installation of prefabricated interior modules.

“Despite restrictions placed on the construction process by COVID-19, our construction partner, Mortenson Co., along with our other trade partners, have kept this important project moving ahead, safely and on time,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s south Wisconsin patient service area. “We’re on track to offer expanded health care services to our growing community when we open in 2022.”

Since the project’s October 2019 groundbreaking on a 96-acre site on the former Kuiper Farm, construction work has kept pace to meet a scheduled completion date at the end of 2021, with 230-300 construction workers on-site at any given time.

Just praised Mortenson for keeping the project on track during the ongoing pandemic.