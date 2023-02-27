RACINE — A sponsorship between the Journey Disaster Response Team and Aurora Health Care will allow an expanded response to food insecurity in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

“At Aurora, we embrace our purpose of helping people live well, both within the walls of our hospitals and clinics, and out in the communities we serve,” said Lisa Just, president of Aurora Health Care, south Wisconsin area.

Aurora system has several partners, including Journey Disaster Response Team, the Racine County Food Bank and Familia Dental, to help address food insecurity and to connect with those in need of services and support.

Jeff Berard, director of DRT, said the sponsorship will help bring resources to the people who need them.

He estimated that DRT will soon be distributing food to more than 1,000 people a month.

The resources are not limited to food, however. They include household supplies such as laundry detergent and pet food.

Berard said the Aurora team has a significant community education staff that provides training such as CPR, and they have a network of partners and associates who can help funnel resources into different areas.

The Aurora sponsorship will provide resources and training for disaster preparedness and response in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties to help enhance emergency planning and resiliency.

FoodShare

The partnership announcement came just as additional FoodShare benefits end and food prices continue to rise.

“Just in the last year, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of struggles families are facing, the challenges that people have in getting enough money to spread around for rent and groceries,” Berard said.

He cited as an example an elderly man who cannot afford both medication and groceries, so he depends on assistance for meals.

Berard said families, too, have expressed concerns about their ability to continue buying food, paying rent and purchasing fuel.

“These are real issues people have,” Berard said. “It’s a sad place for people to be.”

He said that with the Aurora sponsorship, DRT will be able to “get more resources into the community to help get people into a better place.”

Giveaway

The DRT is organizing a drive-thru grocery giveaway at Aurora Mount Pleasant Health Clinic, 8400 Washington Ave., from 5-6:30 p.m. March 6.

DRT and Aurora staff have set a goal of serving 250 families. Each will receive a box of pantry staples and a box of frozen food.

However, because supplies are limited, Berard said anyone seeking assistance should arrive early.

Personal care items, laundry detergent and pet food also will be given out while supplies last, and Familia Dental will provide information to help connect people to resources.

Berard estimates they will need about 20 volunteers for the event. To volunteer visit the website: https://journeydrt.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=71129.

To help the Journey Disaster Response Team fight food insecurity locally, donations may be made at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RxGCZYagOP2_3nUkyHP9ZikAFtrn37wZNRbG8OOZh1Q/edit#heading=h.fhcfbg4mfz7x.