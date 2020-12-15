 Skip to main content
Audit: Wisconsin took 38 days, on average, to settle jobless claims for which it had all needed information
UNEMPLOYMENT BACKLOG SHRINKING

A new review from Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development’s processing of unemployment insurance claim, which skyrocketed to record levels and stayed there throughout the pandemic, reiterates apparent mismanagement of unemployment claims.

The state auditor reported that DWD "was responsible for 11 of the 13 weeks it took, on average, to resolve the initial claims."

After the audit was published Monday afternoon, Republicans cited it as more evidence of mismanagement of the crisis by Gov. Tony Evers' administration.

Kerkman

“It confirms that DWD's performance is disturbing and unacceptable,” state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, a Kenosha County Republican who serves as the Assembly's Majority Caucus Sergeant At Arms, said in a tweet.

Kerkman, who is a co-chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, said that a committee hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday to look at audits of DWD’s response to the coronavirus-caused unemployment crisis.

Vos

In a tweet, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that Evers “and his administration have failed the tens of thousands of Wisconsinites who lost their jobs through no fault of their own … #cleartheclaims.”

Vos added that the “audit shows massive management issues.”

Although not as harsh in his criticisms of DWD amid the crisis that has left thousands without income for prolonged periods after losing their jobs during the pandemic, with minimal state or federal aid, Evers pushed out now-former DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman in September because of the backlog of claims.

The current head of DWD, although acknowledging of the delays, said that some of the blame should be placed on Republican-backed laws that require more antifraud investigation into the background of claimants than most other states.

In a statement issued Tuesday, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said “I don’t fault DWD for being caught behind the eight ball, that is to be expected. But the Evers administration’s failure to act, even when the ball was in their court for 2 to 3 months is beyond inexcusable — it’s almost criminal. How many people were forced into depression, or panic, how many people suffered because of their incompetence?”

CLICK HERE to read the Legislative Audit Bureau's December 2020 audit on "Processing Certain Unemployment Insurance Claims"

The audit

By looking at a sampling of 268 individuals who applied for unemployment insurance, the audit found that DWD "was responsible for 11 of the 13 weeks it took, on average, to resolve the initial claims."

This has been the primary criticism of Wisconsin’s response to the surge of unemployment claims: That thousands of people waited for weeks for resolution in their cases with no apparent movement.

One such reason cases took so long, according to the audit, was that DWD did not immediately request information from claimants or their former employers that would later be needed to settle claims.

Under the analysis, the average length of time in adjudication for claims in which the DWD already had all of the information it needed was 5½ weeks.

“I mean, who waits 6 weeks to put something they already have into a computer when people are suffering?" Wanggaard said.

When information was requested of individuals, the average length was 6½ weeks. And when information was requested of employers, the average length was 7½ weeks

According to the audit, by Oct. 10, 74.5% of the 662,731 people who filed for unemployment benefits since March 15 had been paid. By late November, 93.5% of the more than 8.2 million weekly unemployment claims had been processed.

Although the speed in which DWD processed claims over the summer had improved than it was at the beginning of the pandemic — when 99% of calls to the agency were dropped, a prior audit showed — there remained complaints of slowness.

From March 15 to Oct. 10, 514,026 individuals had their claims placed in adjudication, a process for "the investigation and resolution of eligibility issues raised on unemployment insurance claims." By Oct. 10, 96,623 of those individuals remained in adjudication.

During that same time frame, fewer than 31% of claims were paid in fewer than 8 days and 53.2% were paid within two weeks; 64.9% were paid within three weeks. However, 24.7% of claims were paid in more than five weeks, according to the audit’s analysis of DWD data.

“In adjudication,” State Auditor Joe Chrisman wrote, “issues involving employers that had discharged individuals took considerably longer to resolve than some other types of issues.”

By late August, the average number of days it took for claims to be paid was down to 8.5 days. In mid-June, that average was 16.1 days. From March 15 through mid-April, the average was above 30 days and surpassed 38 days at two points.

For all these reasons, the Assembly GOP has forwarded a proposal that would force expanded hours (adjudicators have worked an average of 3.3 hours of overtime weekly so far), more overtime for DWD employees and a potential reduction in pay for leaders of the department if claims aren't cleared by a deadline.

"And why are people only working 3 hours a week extra? Basically, it means they ate lunch at their desk and made it home for dinner. That’s it. That’s their response to an economic crisis that they helped create. It’s inexcusable," Wanggaard stated.

On March 15, Wisconsin only had 175 state adjudicators. By mid-May that number had grown to 317. A month later it was 589, before growing to 604 at the beginning of August and then settled at 563 by mid-September. Many of those additions were transfers from other state departments or came through a private firm — the firm Nelnet provided between 100 and 185 employees on any given week and billed $3.6 million for its services between June and September.

Republicans, with Vos among the most vocal of them, have repeatedly said the number still should have been higher and the state should have acted faster to bring on more adjudicators.

In November, DWD Transition Director Amy Pechacek told the Wisconsin State Journal: “I am confident that with the backlog, we are now talking matters of weeks and no longer months" in terms of clearing it out.

An 'incomplete representation'

When the crisis first arose, many Democrats blamed past Republican penny-pinching for allowing DWD's system to be outdated. The backlog has remained, although it has steadily shrank, in the weeks preceding and after DWD announced in October it had partnered with Google Cloud to expedite the process.

In a letter to the state auditor, Pechacek said DWD does not dispute that the pandemic and increased workload caused delays in processing claims, but said "we do, however, find that the way the report portrays certain activities as delays or inactions based on a certain point in time may provide an incomplete representation of the activities involved in processing a claim."

"We did not have sufficient time to review all 268 individuals included in your sample, but it appears that while some timelines associated with your categories may be improved through administrative efficiencies, others may be outside the control of the Department," Pechacek said in the letter.

Pechacek also pointed to a series of state laws passed by the GOP-led Legislature between 2011 and 2018 that "complicated the unemployment process and slowed the time it takes for unemployed workers to receive their benefits."

For example, Wisconsin, like some other states, requires investigations into why an employee left any job over the previous 18 months. Other states may only require investigations into the employee’s most recent job.

"Given the anecdotal understanding that some of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, namely tourism and hospitality, employ workers who often work multiple jobs and experience high turnover," Pechacek said, "investigating all separations from every employer over the course of 18 months can be quite time-consuming."

Mid-pandemic ideas went nowhere

Proposals from both Republicans and Democrats failed to gain traction from either side.

In July, Democrats proposed loosening requirements on background checks to speed up the process, temporarily eliminating a minimum income threshold to allow more people to get access to unemployment checks and making work search requirements easier to achieve. Republicans who control the Legislature never brought those ideas up for vote in Madison.

Earlier that month, Republicans called on Evers to allow federal funds to be used as loans for people waiting in adjudication. Evers shot down that idea, calling it a "political stunt" considering the manpower it would take to set up such a program while DWD remained seemingly understaffed.

Amy Pechacek

Pechacek

Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

