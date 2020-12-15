Audit: Wisconsin took 38 days, on average, to settle jobless claims for which it had all needed information

In a letter to the state auditor, Pechacek said DWD does not dispute that the pandemic and increased workload caused delays in processing claims, but said "we do, however, find that the way the report portrays certain activities as delays or inactions based on a certain point in time may provide an incomplete representation of the activities involved in processing a claim."

"We did not have sufficient time to review all 268 individuals included in your sample, but it appears that while some timelines associated with your categories may be improved through administrative efficiencies, others may be outside the control of the Department," Pechacek said in the letter.

Pechacek also pointed to a series of state laws passed by the GOP-led Legislature between 2011 and 2018 that "complicated the unemployment process and slowed the time it takes for unemployed workers to receive their benefits."

For example, Wisconsin, like some other states, requires investigations into why an employee left any job over the previous 18 months. Other states may only require investigations into the employee’s most recent job.