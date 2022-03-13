Attorneys in the homeless shelter: Two nonprofit lawyers to begin working within HALO

RACINE — “You have a right to an attorney.” That may seem to be guaranteed to Americans, but it’s not always.

The Sixth Amendment establishes the right to legal counsel in criminal proceedings. But in civil court, you’re on your own.

If you want a lawyer to fight an eviction, to get a restraining order against an abusive ex, or are dealing with debt collectors, most of the time you’re going to need to pay for representation in court.

If you’re homeless or at risk of it, you’re less likely to be able to afford a lawyer. But now, through a new set of state grants, two attorneys will be working directly with the most vulnerable members of Racine’s population.

Two Equitable Recovery Program grants from the state, announced last month by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration and funded through the federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, will allow for two attorneys to be stationed at HALO, Inc., Racine County’s primary homeless shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave.

The grants went to HALO itself and Legal Action of Wisconsin, the state’s largest nonprofit provider of free legal civil services. Legal Action of Wisconsin, 245 Main St., is always free for its clients, the majority of whom have incomes at 200% of the poverty level and below.

In Racine County, 200% of poverty wages is $12.26 per hour, assuming the individual is an adult working 40 hours a week and has no children.

A single eviction or one lost job are rarely the sole causes for someone becoming homeless. “People in, and on the edge of, poverty … there’s complex issues that lead to that poverty,” said Rachel Fox Armstrong, Legal Action’s development and communications manager.

The legal services that would be provided at HALO, Executive Director Holly Anderle said in a text to a reporter, “might include assistance with legal situations surrounding such things as child support, traffic violations, evictions, municipal tickets, etc. We’re very excited to be able to partner with LAW to help our clients resolve some of their barriers to housing as they work towards self-sufficiency and housing stability.”

With these new grants, Legal Action is “focusing on … things that are a barrier to one’s economic security,” Fox Armstrong said.

That was the goal of the Equitable Recovery Program, which is disbursing $82,075,531.91 total in grants within Wisconsin.

According to the state Department of Administration: “The purpose of the Equitable Recovery Program is to assist community-based organizations providing services or programming aimed at increasing equity and eliminating disparities in health, early childhood development, education, economic support, housing, and environmental justice in qualified census tracts or communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The attorneys who will work at HALO have not been selected. Fox Armstrong said Legal Action of Wisconsin hopes to have them in place in the next couple months.

