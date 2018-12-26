RACINE — As she completes her fourth year as a criminal defense attorney, Jillian J. Scheidegger is reflecting on her personal and professional milestones with the Patrick Cafferty Law Office in Racine.
Atty. Scheidegger, a 2015 graduate of Marquette University Law School, has brought to the firm a wealth of experience and has long had an interest and passion in the judicial system. She has a number of specialty areas of expertise and exclusively practices criminal and traffic cases and juvenile law.
Since she began practicing law, Atty. Scheidegger has notched a number of accomplishments within the Cafferty Law Office. She has gained a track record of successfully trying cases that have resulted in acquittals and reduced charges.
“Throughout my career, I have successfully litigated a variety of 4th amendment motions, resulting in cases being dismissed,” Atty. Scheidegger said.
Although she officially began practicing law with the Cafferty Law Office in 2015, Atty. Scheidegger’s involvement with the firm actually stretches further back. She began working with the firm in 2013, as a law clerk, while she attended law school.
Atty. Scheidegger also has deep roots within the Dairy State. Prior to receiving her law degree at Marquette University, she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She was born and raised in southeastern Wisconsin.
After graduating from Marquette University Law School, Atty. Scheidegger and her husband, Cole, decided to call the Racine area home. The couple, who live in Caledonia, have two dogs.
Atty. Scheidegger said working for the Cafferty Law Office has given her the opportunity to pursue her professional passion, all the while making other meaningful contributions to the community at large.
“What I enjoy most about the practice is how it allows me to be a part of the Racine community,” Atty. Scheidegger said.
As she rounds out her first four years in law, Atty. Scheidegger said she feels grateful to work for a law firm and in a community where she has been able to grow, personally and professionally.
“Racine County has been a wonderful environment to practice law in as a young lawyer,” Atty. Scheidegger said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to practice in a legal community that has allowed me to learn and grow within the practice of law.”
Atty. Scheidegger is admitted to practice in the State of Wisconsin and the Federal Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin. She also holds memberships to several professional organizations, including the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Racine County Bar Association.
Atty. Scheidegger and Attorney Patrick Cafferty are committed to defending the rights of people charged with state and federal criminal offenses throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
Contact the firm online at caffertylaw.com or call 262-632-5000 to arrange a free initial consultation. Many cases are time sensitive, so it is important to speak with one of the lawyers at Cafferty Law Office as soon as possible if you have been charged or come under investigation for a crime.
